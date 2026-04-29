Time to submit your questions for Thursday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat

Notre Dame Football Live Chat at blueandgold.com with Eric Hansen is back this week THURSDAY at noon ET. The question queue is already open for early submissions.

As always, we’ll be getting you up to speed on everything happening with Notre Dame Football as spring practice has wrapped, and we head into what should be a fairly newsy offseason.

How to submit questions

You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. And we’ve simplified the process, so that you don’t have to go off-platform to another site to submit them. The same goes for following the chat when it’s live on Thursday.

Just simply scroll down to the dialogue box below and submit your question(s). If you’re having trouble seeing the dialogue box, try refreshing this page. Sometimes it takes a few seconds to pop up after the refresh.

PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question(s). NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos. A full transcript will be available at blueandgold.com late Thursday afternoon.

Blue & Gold senior writer Eric Hansen holds a weekly live chat during the Notre Dame football season that continued that weekly rhythm through the end of April. We’ll pick back up in weekly mode when training camp starts in August, with regular chats throughout May, June and July, as news warrants — just not on a weekly basis.

Submit questions here

Recent Chat Transcripts

Chat Transcript: How many future first-round NFL Draft picks are on Notre Dame’s 2026 roster? | April 23, 2026

Chat Transcript: What does CJ Carr have that other Notre Dame elite QB prospects lacked? | April 16, 2026

Chat Transcript: Could a freshman D-lineman get into the mix for Notre Dame? | April 9, 2026