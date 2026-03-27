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Sweet 16 result pending, why Notre Dame still has a perfect pair in Niele Ivey, Hannah Hidalgo

IMG_9992by: Tyler Horka35 minutes agotbhorka
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Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) and head coach Niele Ivey during a practice session ahead of the Fort Worth Regional of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. (Photo by Chris Jones-Imagn Images)

Notre Dame can advance past the Sweet 16 for the first time in the Niele Ivey era. Her bond with Hannah Hidalgo would be a major reason why.

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