No. 1 2028 linebacker Tahj Gray finds familiarity and fit at Notre Dame

Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional sophomore linebacker Tahj Gray, the No. 1 player at his position in the 2028 class, returned to Notre Dame on March 21 as the Fighting Irish continued building their case in his early recruitment.

Gray made the trip for Notre Dame’s junior day alongside Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star edge rusher Jackson Vaughn, another national prospect.

Gray and Vaughn are both top-100 recruits and rank among the top sophomores in New Jersey, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Notre Dame has prioritized both defenders following their standout performances at the program’s Irish Invasion camp in June.

The 6-foot-2½, 220-pound linebacker already viewed Notre Dame as one of his top schools coming out of that camp. And his return visit this spring did nothing to change that perception.

“I would say so,” Gray told Blue & Gold in a phone interview Tuesday night. “I’m pretty big on life after football, the connections. And I think Notre Dame is one of those schools where they have that. You go to Notre Dame, and you don’t ever forget about it. So I think just having that and being a part of that program that is really big on that is good.”

A heart-to-heart meeting with head coach Marcus Freeman strongly influenced the Irish’s standing for Gray, who is the No. 16 overall player nationally and No. 2 prospect in New Jersey. Freeman was upfront and transparent about what is required to succeed at Notre Dame, and that conversation resonated with Gray.

“Part of the conversation was just about life and the things you’re going to go through in this process,” Gray said. “He was really saying you have to struggle in order to make it somewhere in football, in this life. If there’s no struggle, then it’s really not going to work out, because you have to work hard to get to where you have to be. Not everything’s handed to you.

“Talent is God-given. But it’s on you to go work out, to see all these schools, to go to class, wake up every day at 5 in the morning, 4 in the morning, and do the same thing every day. It’s really a cycle. So he said it’s really a cycle, so you have to struggle to achieve and be here.”

Practice and position fit reinforce Notre Dame’s standing with Gray

Another major component of Gray’s second Notre Dame visit was getting to watch practice. It was the biggest highlight and similarly impactful to his meeting with Freeman.

“Practice was another big thing, because just seeing guys at the next level and the drills and the competition that they do, it just gives me another opportunity to learn from it,” he said. “So that’s just great. … I’m able to take from it and apply it to my game to make sure I’m the best of myself next season.”

It is going to take quite an effort if Gray wants to match his sophomore totals. Last season, he compiled 101 tackles (36 solo), 10.5 stops for loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 10 games for the No. 1 program in the state.

After he spoke with new Irish linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, Gray is confident in the impact he could make in the Notre Dame defense.

“I definitely see what he’s trying to do with me,” Gray said. “Me fitting into his scheme, what he’s trying to do with the defense. I see what he’s trying to do with the guys that he has in his room and the linebacker room. I sort of got a glimpse of that already when he was at Michigan. So just seeing him at a different school, it was just good overall. So I really had high thoughts about him.”

When Jean-Mary was at Michigan, he offered Gray nine days before Notre Dame last spring. Considering the connection the two have built since then, Gray could see himself playing for Jean-Mary in South Bend.

“I would think so, because again, the scheme and his idea for his linebackers,” Gray said. “I think I’ll be able to fit in that defensive scheme.”

Gray balances family dynamic with Notre Dame connection

The miles on the recruiting trail have added up for Gray this spring. In addition to Notre Dame, he’s visited Texas A&M, Ohio State, Florida and Georgia Tech. He also plans to check out Clemson, South Carolina and Wake Forest later this week. His brother, 2027 four-star edge rusher Chaz Gray, has accompanied him on most of those trips.

Chaz is not considering Notre Dame at this point, which could complicate the Irish’s standing in Tahj’s recruitment. According to Tahj, it’s “50-50” that they will be a package deal in college, though he noted that the outcome is far from guaranteed.

“We all have different paths,” he said. “If playing with him can be an option, and playing with him happens, that’s definitely a blessing. The Lord will take us where we need to be.”

For Tahj, that path could still lead to Notre Dame. Although his family did not attend his most recent visit, they were on campus together in June. They support what the Irish can offer both on and off the field. Even if that means attending a different school from his brother, Tahj has found a second family at Notre Dame. It’s part of the program’s pitch as it looks to remain a top contender in his recruitment.

“I found it important to go back to Notre Dame because just seeing the culture there the first time, it just really drove me to get back on campus, get to know more of the staff and the guys,” he said. “Like Elijah Burress, some of the Jersey guys, just to reunite with them and just have some fun, so that was a good experience.”