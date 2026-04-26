Tennessee Titans sign Notre Dame OT Aamil Wagner to undrafted free agent contract

Notre Dame athletics director Pete Bevacqua once said he hopes Aamil Wagner runs for president one day. For now, he’ll settle for NFL football player.

The Tennessee Titans signed Wagner as an undrafted free agent on Saturday evening, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. A two-year starter at right tackle, Wagner declared for the draft after his redshirt junior season and will get his shot at the next level.

Most expected Wagner to hear his name called on Day 3, but he’ll have to fight his way onto the Titans’ roster as a UDFA.

The No. 80 overall player in the 2022 On3 Industry Ranking out of Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne, Wagner sat for two seasons behind Blake Fisher but became a starter in 2024. Wagner anchored a Notre Dame offensive line that endured significant injuries on the interior, leading it to the national championship game.

Wagner was a steady presence as a run blocker and pass protector, as well as Notre Dame’s offensive iron man. He started all 28 games from 2024-25 — becoming one of two offensive players, alongside running back Jeremiyah Love, to do so — and led the Irish in offensive snaps in both years.

Throughout his two years as the lynchpin of Notre Dame’s front five, Wagner produced Pro Football Focus offense grades of 79.5 in Year 1 and 68.7 in Year 2. His first season as a starter was his best, but he still produced a 79.4 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025. Wagner was only credited with 7 quarterback pressures allowed as a redshirt junior in 316 pass-blocking opportunities.

However, perhaps the most significant play of his career was a fumble recovery on Notre Dame’s final drive of the first half in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9, 2025.

After Irish quarterback Steve Angeli fumbled, both Wagner and star Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter had a shot at it. Wagner came up with the football, and Notre Dame scored a massive three points on that drive. The Irish would wind up defeating the Nittany Lions 27-24.

“I stripped it,” Wagner told On3’s Andy Staples. “I stripped it. He had it. I saw a bunch of hands at the bottom of the pile. I was like ‘I’m going to get the ball.’”

Off the field, Wagner accomplished more than anyone else on the 2025 Irish in the classroom and the community. He was a finalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award, a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy (the “academic Heisman”), a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy and a member of the 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Asked at the NFL Scouting Combine why community service is important to him, he said his parents challenged him to help other people.

“We’re not on this earth to be selfish and be by ourselves, but we’re on this earth to give back to others,” Wagner said. “And so ever since I was a kid, my parents, my dad worked in a homeless shelter, my mom worked at a senior center. And so giving back to my community and making an impact on others is extremely important. And I was lucky enough, Notre Dame was founded to be a force for good in the country and to change the lives of other people. And so that paired well with just my morals and my values.”

Wagner will now take his talents — and his ardent passion for helping others — to the NFL.