Newsstand: Texas QB Arch Manning, Notre Dame QB CJ Carr lead in early 2026 Heisman Trophy odds

Notre Dame had a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate in 2025. The Fighting Irish might have an even better chance of having one of their players take home the hardware in 2026.

Running back Jeremiyah Love might’ve been the best and most electrifying player in college football last season, but his odds of claiming the sport’s most coveted individual award was hampered by his position and sharing the backfield with another NFL-bound tailback in Jadarian Price.

CJ Carr does not have the same roadblocks. And oddsmakers are aware of that.

Notre Dame’s redshirt sophomore quarterback has the second-best odds (+800) to win the Heisman this year, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, behind only Texas QB Arch Manning (+750).

Carr completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,741 yards with 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 12 games in his first year as the Irish’s starter. He also scored three rushing touchdowns. Game after game, he did things that left spectators saying, “Notre Dame has a good one now and to come.”

Here are the top 10 players in 2026 Heisman odds per FanDuel.

Texas QB Arch Manning: +750

Notre Dame QB CJ Carr: +800

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith: +1100

Ohio State QB Julian Sayin: +1100

Indiana QB Josh Hoover: +1100

Georgia QB Gunner Stockton: +1300

LSU QB Sam Leavitt: +1300

Oregon QB Dante Moore: +1300

USC QB Jayden Maiava: +1700

Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed: +1700

Notre Dame tweets of the day

There’s a big game in South Bend tonight.

Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman was asked if he wants to be an NFL head coach.

I asked Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman if he wants to be an NFL head coach.



“Maybe some time in the future if it’s the right time and I think it’s what’s right for me, then maybe I’ll pursue it. But I don’t love wasting time thinking about things that aren’t right in front of me.“ pic.twitter.com/C5A1NGlQpU — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) January 14, 2026

ND women’s basketball freshman Leah Macy is sitting out her first season on campus.

Notre Dame five-star freshman forward Leah Macy, who injured her knee and had surgery coming up on a year ago, will not play during the 2025-26 season, she announced on Instagram.



Macy says she’s made good progress in her rehab but she’s not quite ready to come all the way back. pic.twitter.com/IF9MBCJEvG — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) January 14, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“We did as well as anyone in the country, I believe, in the portal, but we’re always looking for ways to get better. Just like I am as a football coach. And so we’ll debrief, we’ll reevaluate, probably next week, once the portal’s over — portal ends — and discuss ways to improve. But we know each year is going to change based off the needs of your program.”

— Marcus Freeman on how well the Irish did in this year’s transfer portal cycle

Blue & Gold headlines of the day

• Notre Dame football transfer portal tracker: Who has committed to ND for 2026?

• How Mylan Graham, Quincy Porter bring Ohio State WR pedigree to Notre Dame

• ‘He fits here’: Why Notre Dame brought Keon Keeley back to South Bend

• Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman passes on blaming USC for rivalry disruption

• Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa injury update: Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman reveals recovery timeline

• Lucky Charms: Notre Dame football recruiting tidbits



