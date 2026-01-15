Newsstand: Texas QB Arch Manning, Notre Dame QB CJ Carr lead in early 2026 Heisman Trophy odds
Notre Dame had a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate in 2025. The Fighting Irish might have an even better chance of having one of their players take home the hardware in 2026.
Running back Jeremiyah Love might’ve been the best and most electrifying player in college football last season, but his odds of claiming the sport’s most coveted individual award was hampered by his position and sharing the backfield with another NFL-bound tailback in Jadarian Price.
CJ Carr does not have the same roadblocks. And oddsmakers are aware of that.
Notre Dame’s redshirt sophomore quarterback has the second-best odds (+800) to win the Heisman this year, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, behind only Texas QB Arch Manning (+750).
Carr completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,741 yards with 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 12 games in his first year as the Irish’s starter. He also scored three rushing touchdowns. Game after game, he did things that left spectators saying, “Notre Dame has a good one now and to come.”
Top 10
- 1Live
PORTAL SALE
B&G + On3 + Rivals for 50% off
- 2
Freeman on NFL
Irish coach speaks out
- 3Hot
Keeley at ND
"He fits here" says Freeman
- 4
Freeman talks USC
Doesn't play blame game
- 5
Freeman transcript
Everything he said
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Here are the top 10 players in 2026 Heisman odds per FanDuel.
Texas QB Arch Manning: +750
Notre Dame QB CJ Carr: +800
Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith: +1100
Ohio State QB Julian Sayin: +1100
Indiana QB Josh Hoover: +1100
Georgia QB Gunner Stockton: +1300
LSU QB Sam Leavitt: +1300
Oregon QB Dante Moore: +1300
USC QB Jayden Maiava: +1700
Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed: +1700
Notre Dame tweets of the day
There’s a big game in South Bend tonight.
Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman was asked if he wants to be an NFL head coach.
ND women’s basketball freshman Leah Macy is sitting out her first season on campus.
Fighting Irish quote of the day
“We did as well as anyone in the country, I believe, in the portal, but we’re always looking for ways to get better. Just like I am as a football coach. And so we’ll debrief, we’ll reevaluate, probably next week, once the portal’s over — portal ends — and discuss ways to improve. But we know each year is going to change based off the needs of your program.”
— Marcus Freeman on how well the Irish did in this year’s transfer portal cycle
Blue & Gold headlines of the day
• Notre Dame football transfer portal tracker: Who has committed to ND for 2026?
• How Mylan Graham, Quincy Porter bring Ohio State WR pedigree to Notre Dame
• ‘He fits here’: Why Notre Dame brought Keon Keeley back to South Bend
• Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman passes on blaming USC for rivalry disruption
• Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa injury update: Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman reveals recovery timeline
• Lucky Charms: Notre Dame football recruiting tidbits