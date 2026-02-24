Rivals rankings update reveals new Midwest options for Notre Dame

Rivals rankings update reveals new Midwest options for Notre Dameby: Kyle Kelly2 hours agoByKyleKellyRead In AppGreen Bay Notre Dame's Kingston Allen (7) is tackled by River Falls High School's Nolan Hoepfl (5) during a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal on Friday, November 14, 2025, at Stiehm Stadium in Schofield, Wis. Notre Dame won the game, 42-6, to advance to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Nov. 21. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-WisconsinIncluding a RB who rushed for over 3,400 yards, here are three new Rivals300 recruits from the Midwest that Notre Dame should evaluate.