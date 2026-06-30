Three Notre Dame football players named Walter Camp preseason All-Americans

Three Notre Dame football players were named Walter Camp preseason All-Americans on Tuesday: junior cornerback Leonard Moore, junior guard Anthonie Knapp and junior linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.

Moore and Knapp both made the first team, while Viliamu-Asa made the second team.

Walter Camp is one of five outlets that determine consensus and unanimous All-American status at the end of the season, alongside the Sporting News, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and the Associated Press (AP). It’s the first of the five to release their preseason All-American teams.

Notre Dame is tied for third with three preseason Walter Camp All-Americans. Texas has the most with five, Indiana and Oregon each have four and Ohio State and Georgia are knotted with the Irish at three.

Here are more details about Notre Dame’s three honorees.

Leonard Moore: First-team defensive back

Moore is one of eight players who earned 2025 postseason Walter Camp All-American honors on the preseason teams, and he’s widely considered the best cornerback — as well as, depending on who you ask, the best defensive player — in college football.

He’s one of four Walter Camp preseason All-American defensive backs, joined by Mississippi State cornerback Kelley Jones, Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney and Georgia safety KJ Bolden.

As a sophomore in 2025, Moore posted Pro Football Focus grades of 92.5 in coverage and 91.8 overall. Both led all qualified cornerbacks in the country, and as far as corners who remain in college in 2026 go, it’s not close. His dominance gets even more impressive when you look at his raw numbers in coverage, too.

Moore was targeted 48 times and allowed 26 receptions (54.2% completion rate) for 201 yards, good for an absurdly low yards per attempt of 4.19. Opponents threw for a 45.9 passer rating against Moore, and a few simply avoided him. Moore is a projected top-10 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, meaning his junior season will very likely be his last at Notre Dame.

Anthonie Knapp: First-team offensive lineman

Knapp is one of four first-team offensive linemen, along with Indiana’s Carter Smith, Ohio State’s Austin Siereveld and Texas’ Trevor Goosby. Iowa’s Kade Pieper was also honored as a first-teamer at center. Sievereld is the only one on the list who, like Knapp, is projected at guard for the 2026 season.

Knapp earned PFF grades of 70.9 overall, 72.5 as a run blocker and 66.7 as a pass blocker as a sophomore. That being said, he was credited with allowing only 11 quarterback pressures and 1 sack the entire year. He kicked inside to guard for 2026, and he’ll start next to redshirt freshman left tackle Will Black.

Throughout spring practice, Knapp looked excellent at what is believed to be his natural position.

“I’m not surprised because he’s an athletic guy,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said on April 18. “He’s a tough guy. We’ve always thought that was his more natural position, but he had to play left tackle for us, and he’s done a tremendous job.”

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa: Second-team linebacker

Two Indiana linebackers, Rolijah Hardy and Isaiah Jones, join Viliamu-Asa on the second team. Auburn’s Xavier Atkins, Clemson’s Sammy Brown and Texas’ Rasheem Biles made the first team. Biles should be a familiar name for Notre Dame fans; he intercepted a CJ Carr pass and returned it for a touchdown with Pitt in 2025.

Viliamu-Asa’s 89.7 PFF defense grade last season leads all returning Power Four linebackers in the country. He finished second on the Irish with 7.5 tackles for loss, and despite potentially missing time this fall as he recovers from a torn ACL, big things are expected out of the junior from California.

“The consistency of his play is unbelievable,” Carr said at the Manning Passing Academy, according to On3’s Wilson Alexander. “He’s not even fully back yet, but he’s always working and visualizing and trying to make the calls and make the reads and things like that. His twitch and — it’s all special.”