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Blue and Gold Football Recruiting

Tom Lemming shares five reasons Notre Dame recruiting has the Irish on a title trajectory

Eric Hansen
Eric Hansen@EHansenND
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Marcus Freeman
Notre Dame's recent recruiting efforts under head coach Marcus Freeman are something to shout about. Chad Weaver/Blue & Gold

Veteran recruiting analyst Tom Lemming sees a "perfect storm" forming for Notre Dame football under Marcus Freeman. From elite recruiting and NIL resources to player development and the recruiting calendar, Lemming explains the five factors he believes have the Irish positioned for sustained national championship contention and why stacking top-five classes could keep Notre Dame in the title hunt for years.

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