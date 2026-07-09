Newsstand: Top 20 women's basketball recruit to visit Notre Dame in September

Notre Dame women’s basketball got a head start on its 2027 recruiting class when Eve Long committed to the Fighting Irish in September. She’s still only one of two players from the top 15 of the Rivals recruiting rankings to have a public pledge to any school.

The Irish are working to add some more commits to the class.

Wednesday, Dushawn London of 247 Sports reported 6-0 guard Avery Arije is taking a visit to South Bend during the final weekend of September. Arije, from Crestwood Prep in Toronto, Ontario, is the No. 19 overall player in the 2027 class.

The Irish are still after some of the other top guards in the cycle, including No. 1 overall player Kaleena Smith and No. 11 overall player Sydney Savoury. There are inner workings to complement Long in the front court, too, with the heat turned up on 6-7 center Jayla Forbes‘ recruitment.

The Irish took in five true freshmen in the class of 2026, and it was a stacked class with several top 25 players at that, so the future of the program is more or less in their hands. But if head coach Niele Ivey can stack another class that mirrors the one the Irish just welcomed to campus, then we’re talking about a team that’ll be a force for years to come — even without Hannah Hidalgo.

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

The Fighting Irish have officially unveiled their Shamrock Series uniform for the season opener against Wisconsin.

Two legacies. One field. Woven from the same cloth.



Introducing our 2026 Shamrock Series uniforms ☘️



The 2026 Shamrock Series presented by @MyCreditUnion1#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/6GahYIkdbs — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 8, 2026

The Shamrock Series jersey has quite a lot of details that matter.

Learn more about the meaning behind the threads 🧵#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/FGzw53TjoH — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 8, 2026

The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team has been in the lab working.

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“I’d say he’s intense. He knows what he’s talking about. When he was coaching me, he wanted to see what you’re seeing and understand it and try to explain it to you the best way possible. He likes to work on fundamentals, breaking down, shuffling, pad level. I just really like how he coaches and his mentality. He wants to win.”

— Rivals300 LB Kaiden Buchanan on Fighting Irish linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary

Blue & Gold headlines of the day

• Five former Notre Dame players named 2026 WNBA All-Stars

• How perception and reality diverge on Notre Dame football decommitments

• A look at every Notre Dame football Shamrock Series result and uniform since 2009

• Notre Dame opponent preview: Luke Fickell’s rebuild has stalled at Wisconsin

• No portal, no problem for Notre Dame running backs | Position Preview

• Taking a closer look at Notre Dame’s running backs | Position Preview





