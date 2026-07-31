Top 25 most important Notre Dame football players of 2026: No. 1

There’s a unanimous No. 1 on Blue & Gold’s list of the most important Notre Dame football players of 2026, and you can probably guess who it is.

The rest of the list, to be clear, was a challenge for the rest of our voters. That becomes more true in each year of the Marcus Freeman era. As the roster gets more talented and deeper, determining who to include gets harder and harder. The exception, of course, was the top spot.

That belongs to junior quarterback CJ Carr, who enters his second year as Notre Dame’s starting signal-caller and first as the unquestioned QB1 at this time of year. After beating out Kenny Minchey in a tightly contested battle, Carr went 195-for-293 (66.6%) for 2,741 yards (9.4 yards per attempt), along with 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. His pass efficiency rating of 168.06 was fourth among Power Four quarterbacks, and the other three were Heisman Trophy finalists.

But Carr’s place at the top of this list goes well beyond the numbers. Here’s why No. 13 is the most important Notre Dame football player of 2026.

Why Carr is No. 1

Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price gone. Notre Dame’s offense needs an engine. Despite playing different positions, Carr is the player who has to step up most without the superstar running backs. He was tremendously efficient in 2025, but he often dealt with quarterback-friendly defensive setups as teams did everything they could to stop Love and Price. He’ll now have to beat defenses who do everything they can to stop him.

As it happens, there’s no question in anyone at Notre Dame’s mind that Carr is up to the challenge. He’s also extremely advanced in his understanding of the offense, which means he can check the Irish out of bad plays and into good ones with regularity.

Finally, If something happens to Carr, Notre Dame might be up a creek without a paddle. Its two primary backup quarterback options are a true freshman (Noah Grubbs) and a redshirt freshman (Blake Hebert) who played zero snaps in 2025. The Irish cannot afford to lose their star at the most important position in sports.

What a successful season would look like for Carr

Making good on the potential Notre Dame has known he’s had since the Irish recruited him out of Saline (Mich.) High all the way back in 2022.

On an individual level, that means powering Notre Dame’s offense to one of college football’s best and joining the Heisman Trophy conversation. Like Love a year ago, it would not surprise this writer if Carr earned a trip to New York. But it also means taking the Irish where they haven’t gone since 1988 and etching his name in Notre Dame history.

If he plays as well as he did in spring practice, odds are fairly high that Carr winds up hearing his name called in the top 10 picks of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Seven voters — Eric Hansen, Tyler James, Tyler Horka, Kyle Kelly, Todd D. Burlage, Steve Downey and Jack Soble — were asked to rank their Top 25 most important Fighting Irish ahead of the upcoming season. Players were given 25 points for a first-place vote, 24 points for a second-place vote, and so on.

This list is not necessarily ranking the best players or the top NFL prospects. It’s a list of the most important players. Voters considered talent, impact, place on the depth chart and positional value, but a premium is placed on these two questions:

1) If you subtracted this individual from the roster, how much of a setback would it be? And 2) If this less proven player emerges and makes an impact, how much does that raise the ceiling (or lower it, if a breakout does not happen as expected)?

Individual rankings for Carr

No. 1 — Burlage, Downey, Hansen, Horka, James, Kelly, Soble

Previous Top 25 articles

• No. 2: CB Leonard Moore

• No. 3 DE Boubacar Traore

• No. 4 OG Anthonie Knapp

• No. 5 WR Jordan Faison

• No. 6 S Brauntae Johnson

• No. 7 LB Drayk Bowen

• No. 8 LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

• No. 9 S Adon Shuler

• No. 10: RB Aneyas Williams

• No. 15 through No. 11

• No. 20 through No. 16

• No. 25 through No. 21

• Others receiving votes

BGI’s complete Notre Dame Top 25

1. QB CJ Carr (175, 7 first-place votes)

2. CB Leonard Moore (166)

3. DE Boubacar Traore (156)

4. OG Anthonie Knapp (135)

5. WR Jordan Faison (133)

6. S Brauntae Johnson (132)

7. LB Drayk Bowen (131)

8. LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (130)

9. S Adon Shuler (118)

10. RB Aneyas Williams (108)

11. DT Francis Brewu (100)

12. OT Will Black (85)

13. OT Guerby Lambert (85)

14. DE Bryce Young (79)

15. DT Jason Onye (69)

16. NB Christian Gray (62)

17. WR Quincy Porter (58)

18. CB DJ McKinney (57)

19. WR Mylan Graham (57)

20. TE Cooper Flanagan (42)

21. C Ashton Craig (42

22. OG Charles Jagusah (34)

23. LB Jaiden Ausberry (30)

24. WR Jaden Greathouse (24)

25. DE Keon Keeley (13)