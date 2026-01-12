Transfer Portal: Alabama transfer DE Keon Keeley signs with Notre Dame football

The full-circle moment has happened. One-time Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley, who recently finished his third season at Alabama, has signed to play for the Fighting Irish. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Keeley officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 6, a couple of days after news broke that he intended to do so. Within a few hours of being in the portal, he scheduled an official visit to Notre Dame, which was clearly key in his choosing the Irish. Ohio State, USC and many other programs pursued him, including a potential return to Alabama.

His Notre Dame official visit from Jan 7-8 was special. Keeley was brought to tears at one moment of the visit, as he considered playing his final two seasons of college football at Notre Dame. That is now reality.

He originally committed to Notre Dame in the summer of 2021 to then-defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, but other schools didn’t slow down their pursuit of Keeley. He decommitted a year later and eventually signed with Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The 6-5, 282-pounder did not play a snap as a true freshman in 2023 and saw action in five contests the following year, recording 3 tackles.

He played the sixth-most snaps among Alabama’s EDGE players this past season, logging 167 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Keeley totaled 16 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 pass breakup and 1 blocked field goal in 2025, which was his third season in Tuscaloosa. His three sacks were tied for the third-most on the team.

Keeley has strong connections on the Notre Dame staff, as he went to Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep with former Irish walk-on linebacker-turned assistant linebackers coach Tre Reader, a pivotal figure in recruiting him to South Bend. Reader’s brother, Troy, is a member of the Notre Dame baseball team and a very close friend of Keeley’s.

The Sunshine State native instantly becomes a key member of new assistant coach Charlie Partridge‘s defensive end group. Bryce Young and Boubacar Traore are the returning stars, and Keeley adds depth and upside to that rotation.

Keeley ranks as the No. 109 overall player and No. 11 EDGE according to the Rivals transfer portal rankings.

As a prep recruit, he was the No. 2 overall player and No. 1 EDGE in America according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Every website ranked Keeley as a five-star prospect.