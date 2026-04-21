Transfer portal bound, KK Bransford pens goodbye to Notre Dame women's basketball

The KK Bransford era at Notre Dame is officially over. The rising fifth-year guard, who will use her final year of eligibility at another program via the transfer portal, penned a goodbye letter to the Fighting Irish on Instagram this week.

Here’s everything she wrote in her farewell post.

“I want to start by saying Notre Dame is a special place. I am honored to have studied here and achieved my degree at one of the best universities in the world! I’m grateful for the support I’ve gotten over the last 4 years from the fans. We’ve been through ups and downs together but you all still showed up for me and for our team.

“My coaches know how much they mean to me but I want to publicly say thank you to the entire women’s basketball program. I left home and came to South Bend at 18 years old and you all helped me grow for 4 years! You are all a part of my story and I appreciate you.

“I have no regrets about my time playing for Notre Dame Women’s Basketball. I am very excited about my next chapter as I have one more year of eligibility but I wanted to take a moment to show appreciation for a place and for people who have meant so much to me.”

Bransford arrived at Notre Dame as a 2022 McDonalds All American out of Cincinnati (Ohio) Mount Notre Dame. She played in 33 games with 12 starts as a true freshman for a Fighting Irish team that went to the Sweet 16 in head coach Niele Ivey‘s third season in charge of her alma mater. Bransford was on three Sweet 16 rosters and played an important role off the bench for the Irish team that just went to the Elite Eight in March.

In all, Bransford leaves Notre Dame having appeared in 90 games with 28 starts. She averaged 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game. Those were numbers the Irish could have certainly utilized again in 2026-27, but Bransford will instead, perhaps, look to start at another school and finish her college career as a more integral piece of a program.

Bransford is the only major Notre Dame player of interest who entered the transfer portal. The Irish didn’t have many other candidates to do so with five graduates exhausting their eligibility and Cassandre Prosper entering the WNBA Draft. Rising senior Hannah Hidalgo is the only Notre Dame player who was on the floor at any time in the Elite Eight who is on the Irish roster for the upcoming season.

Joining Hidalgo is a class of five incoming true freshmen, redshirt freshman Leah Macy and transfer portal additions Anaya Hardy of Louisville and Madison St. Rose of Princeton. Those nine players make up the heart of Notre Dame’s roster, plus holdovers Luci Jensen and Kelly Ratigan who primarily served as scout team preparers last season.

For the latest on the outlook for 2026-27 Notre Dame women’s basketball, check Blue & Gold’s eligibility chart and roster breakdown by clicking here.