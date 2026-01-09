Transfer portal: Former Colorado CB DJ McKinney visits Notre Dame

Former Colorado cornerback DJ McKinney visited Notre Dame on Friday.

On3 college football insider Pete Nakos reported Friday afternoon that McKinney had signed with Notre Dame after McKinney appeared as such in the NCAA’s transfer portal database. However, moments later, Nakos reported that McKinney’s sign status with Notre Dame has been removed. This story has been updated to reflect that change.

What remains certain is McKinney’s visit to Notre Dame actually occurring Friday. He will be a name to closely follow as ND continues to work toward its first public commitment out of the transfer portal.

According to the regularly updated 2026 On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings, McKinney is the No. 263 overall player and the No. 27 cornerback available. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder earned All-Big 12 coaches honorable mention in 2024. He ranked fourth in the conference with nine pass breakups.

Entering last season, McKinney was a first-team All-Big 12 selection by the media. However, he missed the final three games of the season due to injury. In the nine games he played, he totaled 35 tackles, 27 of them solo, one tackle for loss, one interception and five pass breakups.

A product of Colleyville (Texas) Heritage, McKinney spent his first two years of college at Oklahoma State.

This is a developing report.