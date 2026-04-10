Transfer portal intel: The endgame in the possibility of Audi Crooks to Notre Dame

Transfer portal intel: The endgame in the possibility of Audi Crooks to Notre Dameby: Tyler Horka37 minutes agotbhorkaRead In AppIowa State center Audi Crooks, right, drives to the basket during the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament between Michigan and Iowa State at Purcell Pavilion on Friday, March 21, 2025, in South Bend. (Photo by MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)Could there be something to the joining of forces between Audi Crooks and Notre Dame? Blue & Gold has the latest intel from sources.