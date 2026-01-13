Transfer Portal: Pitt defensive tackle Francis Brewu commits to Notre Dame

Notre Dame needed an impact defensive tackle more than anything else in the transfer portal. On Tuesday afternoon, it got one: Former Pitt starter Francis Brewu.

Brewu (pronounced “brew”) committed to Notre Dame over Ohio State and Tennessee, and he’ll join the Irish with two years of eligibility remaining. A Pro Football Focus Freshman All-American in 2024 and an honorable mention All-ACC player in 2025, Brewu rejoins Notre Dame defensive line coach Charlie Partridge, who recruited him to the Panthers in the class of 2024.

Notre Dame also tried to bring Wake Forest transfer defensive tackle Mateen Ibirogba and UCF transfer defensive tackle Horace Lockett in for visits, but Ibirogba committed to Texas Tech before visiting campus and Lockett withdrew from the portal. The Irish did get Penn State defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam to South Bend, but he opted for Tennessee instead — making Brewu an absolute must-add.

Brewu visited Notre Dame on Thursday and Friday, and Partridge and company got it done.

Throughout the 2025 season, the Westerville, Ohio product totaled 36 tackles (18 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and 20 total pressures. Six of those tackles for loss came in Pitt’s final seven games, including one on Nov. 15 against Notre Dame.

Brewu gave the Irish all sorts of problems that day, using his titanic arms and block-shedding ability to cause havoc in the run game. The No. 45 player and No. 5 defensive lineman in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking is quick, strong and agile with few weaknesses; he posted PFF grades of 77.0 as a run defender and 74.0 as a pass rusher in 2025.

Standing 6-foot-1, 280 pounds, Brewu is a two-time member of Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List. He clocked in at No. 24 last year with a 685-pound squat, a 475-pound bench press and a 33-inch vertical jump.

Brewu likely slots in as a starting defensive tackle, having played in 25 games and started 13 in Pittsburgh. The Irish received more good news at the position Sunday evening when redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Armel Mukam decided to withdraw from the transfer portal and stay in South Bend. They’re also still waiting on a decision from the NCAA on veteran starter Jason Onye‘s waiver for a sixth year of eligibility.

Elijah Hughes, Cole Mullins, Sean Sevillano Jr., Christopher Burgess Jr., Davion Dixon, Gordy Sulfsted and Brenan Vernon are the other defensive tackles projected to return to the 2026 Irish. Incoming freshmen Elijah Golden and Tiki Hola will join the position group as well.

Notre Dame may require one more addition on the interior defensive line before portal season is over, but Brewu is a strong start.