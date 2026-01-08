Transfer portal tracker: Where former Notre Dame players made commitments in 2026

More than a dozen former Notre Dame football players have expressed their transfer portal intentions since the end of the 2025 season. And after the transfer portal window officially opened Jan. 2, those players quickly started to line up transfer portal destinations and make commitments to new college programs.

Blue & Gold has tracked every Notre Dame transfer portal departure and will continue to cover where those former ND players end up next. Below is a complete list of the players who have exited Notre Dame’s program this offseason via the transfer portal followed by more coverage on their new college homes.

*Indicates walk-on player while at Notre Dame

QB Anthony Rezac commits to South Dakota State

Jan. 2: Former Notre Dame walk-on quarterback Anthony Rezac had his transfer destination lined up the first day the transfer portal opened, and he committed to South Dakota State.

DE Joshua Burnham commits to Indiana

Jan. 4: Former Notre Dame defensive end Joshua Burnham made a weekend visit to Indiana, which resulted in his commitment to the Hoosiers.

RB Gi’Bran Payne commits to Cincinnati

Jan. 5: Former Notre Dame running back Gi’Bran Payne chose to return to his hometown with a commitment to Cincinnati.

QB Kenny Minchey commits to Kentucky

Jan. 5: After initially committing to Nebraska, former Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey flipped his transfer portal commitment to Kentucky. He later announced his signing with the Wildcats.

S JaDon Blair commits to Missouri

Jan. 6: Former Notre Dame safety JaDon Blair committed to Missouri, where he’ll be a redshirt freshman next season.

CB Cree Thomas commits to Colorado

Jan. 7: Former Notre Dame cornerback Cree Thomas committed to Colorado after spending one season with the Irish.

