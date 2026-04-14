Transfer Portal: Winthrop center Logan Duncomb commits to Notre Dame

Notre Dame has made its biggest transfer portal splash of the Micah Shrewsberry era, both figuratively and literally.

Six-foot-10 Winthrop transfer center Logan Duncomb, the Player of the Year in the Big South, has committed to Notre Dame after visiting over the weekend. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello was the first to report Duncomb’s commitment, and multiple sources confirmed it to Blue & Gold.

Duncomb, a Cincinnati native who will be a sixth-year player for the Irish, averaged 18.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game for the Eagles last season. He is the No. 145 player in the transfer portal, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, and the No. 14 center. On EvanMiya CBB Analytics, he’s the No. 119 player and No. 13 center available.

The underlying metrics support Duncomb’s reputation as a force on offense and on the glass. His offensive efficiency rating on KenPom is fourth in the country among players with a usage rate of at least 28%. He led the entire country in fouls drawn per 40 minutes with 9.5, making 73.5% of his free throws.

As far as rebounding is concerned, Duncomb finished 28th nationally in offensive rebound percentage and 73rd in defensive rebound percentage — not quite on Carson Towt‘s level, but in the ballpark.

A four-star prospect out of Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller in the recruiting class of 2021, Duncomb began his career at Indiana. He played sparingly with the Hoosiers for two seasons, then transferred to Xavier but never played, sitting out the 2023-24 season. Then he transferred to Winthrop, playing only 8 minutes per game in his first year with the Eagles but completely breaking out in his second.

In his Player of the Year campaign, Duncomb led the Big South in field-goal percentage, free throws made and free throw attempts. He ranked second in double-doubles, with 12. Duncomb is Winthrop’s first Big South Player of the Year since DJ Burns Jr. in 2021-22; Burns, of course, transferred to NC State and led the Wolfpack to the Final Four in 2024.

Duncomb is not an elite shot blocker and his defensive impact may be limited. But he excels at post scoring and pick-and-roll finishing, two things that — to put it mildly — Notre Dame has lacked since Shrewsberry took over in South Bend.

With one year of eligibility remaining, Duncomb will start at center for the Irish. He played 24.3 minutes per game in 2025-26 at Winthrop, which should be the expectation for his season at Notre Dame. Redshirt freshman Tommy Ahneman, who did not play as a true freshman after undergoing offseason knee surgery, will be responsible for the other 15.7.

Duncomb is Notre Dame’s first transfer portal commitment of the 2026 cycle. The Irish are expected to pursue three more additions.