Notre Dame four-star RB target Tre Segarra schedules June official visit

Notre Dame football’s running back recruiting is heating up.

On Wednesday, the Irish landed a verbal commitment from Waco (Texas) Midway four-star running back Lathan Whisenton. They also secured an official visit from one of their top targets.

Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes four-star running back Tre Segarra will return to Notre Dame from June 19-21, he posted on his Instagram story. The 5-foot-10, 193-pounder was initially scheduled to officially visit South Carolina that weekend. It is unclear whether the Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 3 player in the Palmetto State has rescheduled his trip to Columbia, S.C.

In an interview with Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer on Sunday, Segarra — also the No. 145 overall player and No. 6 running back nationally — indicated he would have to rearrange his official visit schedule to fit in Notre Dame. The Irish plan to host official visitors only on the weekends of June 12 and June 19.

“I want to come back for an official visit,” he said. “I might have to move some things around. So, I have some time to figure things out, and I anticipate there will be changes in the near future.”

In addition to Notre Dame, Segarra has official visits scheduled to Indiana (May 15), Stanford (June 4) and Tennessee (June 12). His decision to return to South Bend comes after an eye-opening first visit last Saturday.

“It was a great time, for sure,” Segarra said. “We got to see practice, which was different from other places I’ve been. They had high energy, and Coach [Marcus] Freeman did a good job leading it. We went on a campus tour, and I got to see some pretty cool things — the Grotto, the Basilica — and it was all beautiful.”

Irish running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider offered Segarra at the tail end of his junior season for the Byrnes Rebels. In 11 games, he racked up 1,460 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 174 carries. Though his opportunities in the passing game were limited, Segarra still hauled in 19 receptions for 198 yards and four more scores.

Four other running back recruits have Notre Dame visits scheduled

In addition to Segarra, three-star running backs Wayne Shanks Jr. of the Houston Kinkaid School and Terrance Grant of Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic have previously said they plan to officially visit Notre Dame on the weekends of June 12 and June 19, respectively. They are the Nos. 46 and 54 running backs in the class.

Earlier this month, Grant also told Blue & Gold he would visit campus for the first time Saturday. Blue & Gold also reported that Montgomery (Texas) High four-star running back Keldrid Ben would be in town. The Oklahoma commit is the No. 22 running back in the class.

Then, on April 18, Chandler (Ariz.) Basha four-star running back Noah Roberts — the No. 14 prospect at his position — is expected to return to Notre Dame. The Irish also remain a factor for Springfield (Mass.) Central four-star Isaiah Rogers, the No. 10 running back in the class, who visited last Saturday.