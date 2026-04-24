TV info, format, kickoff time: How to watch Notre Dame football Blue-Gold Game

Spring ball comes to a close on Saturday with the 95th Blue-Gold Game, which “kicks off” at 2 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Much like last year’s edition, the 2026 Blue-Gold Game will not be a split-squad football game. Instead, it will be an offense-defense scrimmage, with the winner being determined by Notre Dame’s scoring system.

The scrimmage will be exclusively streamed on Peacock, with a broadcast team that includes former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book. Here’s everything you need to know about Notre Dame’s spring showcase, including TV and radio info, format, scoring system and more.

Blue-Gold Game information: TV info, kickoff time

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, April 25, 2025

Saturday, April 25, 2025 Site: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV network: N/A

N/A Streaming: Peacock

Peacock Announcers: Tony Simeone (play-by-play), Ian Book (analyst), Caroline Pineda (sideline reporter)

(play-by-play), (analyst), (sideline reporter) Radio: WNSN 101.5 FM

WNSN 101.5 FM Radio broadcasters: Sean Stires, Vince Dedario and Jesse Stires

• The game will be offense (blue) vs. defense (gold). The blue team, coached by offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, will wear blue jerseys. The gold team, coached by defensive coordinator Chris Ash, will wear white jerseys. Specialists will be part of the blue team and wear blue jerseys.

• Notre Dame’s quarterbacks (redshirt sophomore CJ Carr, redshirt freshman Blake Hebert and true freshman Noah Grubbs) will not be live for the scrimmage and will wear red jerseys.

• The game will consist of three periods with two eight-minute intermissions. Each period will consist of four drives, with a 90-second break between each series.

• There will be no kickoffs. Each drive will start at a different yard line, creating game-like situations. Even if the defense forces a quick turnover or a three-and-out, each drive will consist of a minimum of six plays.