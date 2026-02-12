Newsstand: Two former Notre Dame WBB stars make 2026 World Cup Qualifying roster

USA Basketball announced a 12-person qualifying roster for the 2026 FIBA World Cup, and two of the representatives are former Notre Dame women’s basketball stars. Sonia Citron and Jackie Young made the cut.

Young was a member of Notre Dame’s most recent national championship-winning team in 2018. She graduated in 2019 and has been one of the WNBA’s most consistent guards ever since. She’s won three league championships with the Las Vegas Aces, and her scoring average has been north of 15 points per game in every season since 2022.

Citron, meanwhile, was one of the best rookies in the WNBA in 2025. She averaged 14.9 points per game in 44 appearances, all starts, with the Washington Mystics.

The qualifying tournament takes place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from March 11-17. The United States’ slate is as follows: March 11 vs. Senegal, March 12 vs. Puerto Rico, March 14 vs. Italy, March 15 vs. New Zealand and March 17 vs. Spain. It’s worth noting the U.S. has already qualified for the World Cup as the reigning champion, so the qualifying tournament is a mere formality and useful for merely game reps with the new roster.

Team USA goes after its fifth consecutive World Cup gold medal in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 4-13.

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

Here’s a look at the entire World Cup qualifying roster.

Introducing the 2026 USA Women's World Cup Qualifying Team



#USABWNT — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) February 11, 2026

Citron doing her thing.

Sonia Citron UPSETS Marina Mabrey in the opening round of Unrivaled 1v1

The rookie hit two threes



— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2026

The Irish will have six representatives at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis at the end of the month.

Irish in Indy ☘️



#GoIrish — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) February 11, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“I love Joe Alt. Not even just because he went to Notre Dame. I think he’s just another bigger guy that plays with really good leverage, a very good pass protector and he’s gotten a lot better in the run game. I think that’s kind of where I’m at in my career. I think I’ve got to really improve in the run game and play with a lot better leverage.”

— Irish freshman offensive lineman Grayson McKeogh in a Blue & Gold exclusive

Blue & Gold headlines of the day

