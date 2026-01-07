Two Notre Dame football signees named to MaxPreps high school All-America team

Two Notre Dame football signees earned spots on the 2025 MaxPreps All-America Team on Tuesday.

MaxPreps recognized Irish five-star safety recruit Joey O’Brien of Wyndmoor (Pa.) La Salle College High as the nation’s top two-way player, naming him a first-team all-purpose selection. Quarterback Noah Grubbs from Lake Mary (Fla.) High was named to the second team.

The honors for O’Brien and Grubbs come after each helped lead his high school team to a state championship in the top classification.

O’Brien made a major impact on both sides of the ball, earning the first-team all-purpose distinction. On defense, the Rivals No. 1 safety in the 2026 class recorded four interceptions — including three in the state championship game — along with 12 pass breakups, 49 tackles (35 solo), one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound O’Brien was just as productive on offense, catching 86 passes for 1,247 yards and 18 touchdowns. That two-way responsibility, O’Brien said, extended beyond statistics.

When Blue & Gold spoke with O’Brien at Under Armour All-America Game media day Dec. 30, he pointed to his impact as both a playmaker and on-field communicator.

“On offense, I feel like I helped our other receivers, who were really good, by taking some of the stress off them,” O’Brien said. “On defense, me and the middle linebacker called a lot of the plays out to each other.”

In addition to his MaxPreps first-team All-America recognition, O’Brien was named Pennsylvania’s Gatorade Player of the Year, a Maxwell Football Club All-American and a Rivals second-team All-American. In Rivals’ 2026 recruit rankings, O’Brien is the No. 25 overall player nationally and the No. 1 prospect in Pennsylvania.

Grubbs also had a decorated high school career. In 53 games, he threw for 11,537 yards and 143 touchdowns while completing 756 of 1,324 passes. As a senior, he totaled 3,250 yards and 40 touchdowns while leading Lake Mary to a state championship. Lake Mary defeated Vero Beach (Fla.) High on a Hail Mary as time expired.

Earlier this week, the Florida Dairy Farmers named Grubbs Mr. Football for the 2025 season. According to Rivals, he is a three-star prospect who ranks as the No. 42 quarterback nationally and the No. 61 player in Florida.

O’Brien and Grubbs are two of the 29 members of Notre Dame’s 2026 high school recruiting class, which ranks No. 2 nationally. Both plan to arrive in South Bend next week as early enrollees.

