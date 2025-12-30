Newsstand: Two Notre Dame signees named to Maxwell Football Club HS All-America team

Two Notre Dame football signees earned spots on the Maxwell Football Club’s inaugural National High School All-American Team, announced Monday.

Irish five-star safety Joey O’Brien of Wyndmoor (Pa.) La Salle and linebacker Kobe Clapper of Cincinnati St. Xavier both claimed spots on the defensive team following their outstanding senior seasons.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound O’Brien, the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania and No. 31 overall recruit nationally in the 2026 class, led La Salle to a state championship in Pennsylvania’s top classification.

The No. 3 safety in the class made major contributions on both sides of the ball. On offense, he had a huge role in the passing game, catching 86 passes for 1,247 yards and 18 touchdowns in 13 games. On defense, he intercepted four passes, added 49 tackles, broke up 11 passes, forced two fumbles and recovered another.

Clapper helped St. Xavier reach the state title game in Ohio’s top division by leading the Bombers’ defense. The No. 25 player in Ohio and No. 44 linebacker nationally was a tackling machine, totaling 125 stops (65 solo), including 11 for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also had a pass breakup, interception, fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.

Clapper and O’Brien are two of at least two dozen Irish signees early enrolling at Notre Dame in January.

Notre Dame Posts of the Day

Irish coach Marcus Freeman announced his return with a simple post on X.

2026…run it back



Go Irish ☘️ — Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) December 29, 2025

Former Irish safety Xavier Watts had two interceptions for the Atlanta Falcons in a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Xavier Watts. Interception machine. Second of the night. Notre Dame fans know. pic.twitter.com/7UFW4Z5tfa — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) December 30, 2025

Irish women’s basketball star Hannah Hidalgo moved up in the record books Monday night.

Hannah Hidalgo has now passed Niele Ivey in the record book for steals, moving up to second all-time in program history #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/YG66MifXuz — Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) December 29, 2025

Notre Dame Quote of the Day

“Everybody stepped up. It started off with Iyana. I thought she was incredible for us today. Tried to use my timeouts to give them a little bit of a breather. But, you know, this is what we have, and we adjust to our situation.”

— Irish women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey after Monday night’s 94-59 win over Pitt. ND led received a big boost from fifth-year guard Iyana Moore while other players dealt with an illness.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Day