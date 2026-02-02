Two Notre Dame women's basketball signees make 2026 McDonald's All American Game roster

Notre Dame is one of four schools with multiple 2026 signees named McDonald’s All Americans. The East and West rosters for the March 31 (7 p.m. ET) showcase at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., were released on Monday.

Soon-to-be Fighting Irish freshmen Jacy Abii and Jenica Lewis made the cut.

Kentucky and Texas have three signees on the rosters. Duke has two. That means Notre Dame has more than several of the sport’s perennial powers, including reigning national champion UConn. South Carolina, like the Huskies, also only has one incoming player going to the game.

Notre Dame’s heightened representation shouldn’t be a surprise. It’s been a longstanding tradition for the Irish to have recently signed high school prospects earn McDonald’s All America status. Among players currently on the Notre Dame roster, KK Bransford (2022), Hannah Hidalgo (2023) and Leah Macy (2025) earned the prestigious honor.

Abii was named to the 2026 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Girls High School Player of the Year Midseason Team last month. The Naismith Awards highlighted a mid-January performance in which the 6-2 forward from Texas had 21 points and 12 rebounds.

According to Trey Redfield of Local 5 News in Lewis’ native Iowa, Lewis is averaging 21.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in her senior season at Johnston High.

Abii and Lewis are two of five Notre Dame signees from the class of 2026. They’re the No. 12 and 21 overall players, respectively, in the class. The Irish also have No. 22 Amari Byles, No. 24 Bella Ragone and No. 78 Isabella Sangha signed and ready to get to South Bend.

Here is a look at the 2026 McDonald’s All American Game rosters.

East Roster

Autumn Fleary PG 5’6” Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) Duke

Saniyah Hall G 6’1” SPIRE Academy (OH) Southern California

Kate Harpring PG 5’10” Marist School (GA) North Carolina

Jordyn Jackson F 6’2” The St. James Performance Academy (VA) Maryland

Olivia Jones G 6’2” Long Island Lutheran High School (NY) Vanderbilt

Lola Lampley F 6’2” Lawrence Central High School (IN) LSU

Jenica Lewis G 5’11” Johnston High School (IA) Notre Dame

Emily McDonald G 6’0” Long Island Lutheran High School (NY) Kentucky

Addison Nyemchek F 6’2” Red Bank Catholic High School (NJ) Indiana

Savannah Swords F 6’2” Long Island Lutheran High School (NY) Kentucky

Olivia Vukosa C 6’5” Christ the King High School (NY) UConn

Lilly Williams C 6’5” Howell High School (MI) Michigan State

West Roster

Jacy Abii F 6’2” Legion Preparatory Academy (TX) Notre Dame

Addison Bjorn G 6’2” Park Hill South High School (MO) Texas

Cydnee Bryant F 6’4” Centennial High School (CA) Kansas

Brihanna Crittendon F 6’3” Riverdale Ridge High School (CO) Texas

Oliviyah Edwards F 6’3” Elite Sports Academy (WA) Tennessee

Bella Flemings G 6’0” William J. Brennan High School (TX) Duke

Maddyn Greenway PG 5’8” Providence Academy (MN) Kentucky

Trinity Jones G 6’2” Naperville Central High School (IL) Clemson

Ashlyn Koupal F 6’3” Wagner Community School (SD) Nebraska

Jerzy Robinson G 6’1” Sierra Canyon High School (CA) South Carolina

Aaliah Spaight PG 5’7” Bishop Gorman High School (NV) Texas

McKenna Woliczko F 6’2” Archbishop Mitty High School (CA) Iowa