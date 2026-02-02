Two Notre Dame women's basketball signees make 2026 McDonald's All American Game roster
Notre Dame is one of four schools with multiple 2026 signees named McDonald’s All Americans. The East and West rosters for the March 31 (7 p.m. ET) showcase at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., were released on Monday.
Soon-to-be Fighting Irish freshmen Jacy Abii and Jenica Lewis made the cut.
Kentucky and Texas have three signees on the rosters. Duke has two. That means Notre Dame has more than several of the sport’s perennial powers, including reigning national champion UConn. South Carolina, like the Huskies, also only has one incoming player going to the game.
Notre Dame’s heightened representation shouldn’t be a surprise. It’s been a longstanding tradition for the Irish to have recently signed high school prospects earn McDonald’s All America status. Among players currently on the Notre Dame roster, KK Bransford (2022), Hannah Hidalgo (2023) and Leah Macy (2025) earned the prestigious honor.
Abii was named to the 2026 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Girls High School Player of the Year Midseason Team last month. The Naismith Awards highlighted a mid-January performance in which the 6-2 forward from Texas had 21 points and 12 rebounds.
According to Trey Redfield of Local 5 News in Lewis’ native Iowa, Lewis is averaging 21.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in her senior season at Johnston High.
Abii and Lewis are two of five Notre Dame signees from the class of 2026. They’re the No. 12 and 21 overall players, respectively, in the class. The Irish also have No. 22 Amari Byles, No. 24 Bella Ragone and No. 78 Isabella Sangha signed and ready to get to South Bend.
Here is a look at the 2026 McDonald’s All American Game rosters.
East Roster
Autumn Fleary PG 5’6” Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) Duke
Saniyah Hall G 6’1” SPIRE Academy (OH) Southern California
Kate Harpring PG 5’10” Marist School (GA) North Carolina
Jordyn Jackson F 6’2” The St. James Performance Academy (VA) Maryland
Olivia Jones G 6’2” Long Island Lutheran High School (NY) Vanderbilt
Lola Lampley F 6’2” Lawrence Central High School (IN) LSU
Jenica Lewis G 5’11” Johnston High School (IA) Notre Dame
Emily McDonald G 6’0” Long Island Lutheran High School (NY) Kentucky
Addison Nyemchek F 6’2” Red Bank Catholic High School (NJ) Indiana
Savannah Swords F 6’2” Long Island Lutheran High School (NY) Kentucky
Olivia Vukosa C 6’5” Christ the King High School (NY) UConn
Lilly Williams C 6’5” Howell High School (MI) Michigan State
West Roster
Jacy Abii F 6’2” Legion Preparatory Academy (TX) Notre Dame
Addison Bjorn G 6’2” Park Hill South High School (MO) Texas
Cydnee Bryant F 6’4” Centennial High School (CA) Kansas
Brihanna Crittendon F 6’3” Riverdale Ridge High School (CO) Texas
Oliviyah Edwards F 6’3” Elite Sports Academy (WA) Tennessee
Bella Flemings G 6’0” William J. Brennan High School (TX) Duke
Maddyn Greenway PG 5’8” Providence Academy (MN) Kentucky
Trinity Jones G 6’2” Naperville Central High School (IL) Clemson
Ashlyn Koupal F 6’3” Wagner Community School (SD) Nebraska
Jerzy Robinson G 6’1” Sierra Canyon High School (CA) South Carolina
Aaliah Spaight PG 5’7” Bishop Gorman High School (NV) Texas
McKenna Woliczko F 6’2” Archbishop Mitty High School (CA) Iowa