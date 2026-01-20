UConn snaps losing streak vs. Notre Dame in humbling loss for Fighting Irish

It was fun while it lasted but UConn made sure it wouldn’t last any longer.

The second-longest Notre Dame winning streak in its storied rivalry against the always formidable Huskies was emphatically shot down at three games at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn., Monday night. No. 1 UConn allowed itself 10 minutes of mortality vs. the unranked Fighting Irish, tying them in the second quarter, but in every other frame it was all Huskies.

And there wasn’t anything Notre Dame could do about it.

The Irish lost, 85-47. It was as one-sided as the score suggests, if not more so.

Niele Ivey was previously 3-1 against Geno Auriemma, but the latter got the best of the former this time around in what equated to the most lopsided margin in their head-to-head history — by far. The outcome was indicative of the paths of the two programs since the end of last season.

At this time last year, Notre Dame was on its way to earning a No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Poll. The Irish turned themselves into the best team in the country for a couple weeks. The last of the aforementioned three consecutive victories over UConn was a part of a 19-game winning streak in which Ivey’s team separated itself from every other in the sport.

Now, Notre Dame is 12-6 overall, 4-3 in ACC play and staring at a situation in which it needs to perform well down the stretch in conference games just to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. UConn is on a national championship defense quest, meanwhile, and looking the part of a squad that most definitely could go back-to-back. Done it before. Can do it again.

Losing to UConn is one thing. Losing by 38, to anybody, is another. And it isn’t even the Irish’s largest margin of defeat this season, either; Michigan beat ’em by 39 in November.

Those types of losses are made possible by shooting 1 of 16 from three-point range, like Notre Dame did Monday. The Irish were also out-rebounded 39-24, outscored in the paint 44-24, outscored by bench players 19-6 and out-assisted 22-9. It felt like UConn was playing a different sport. Or like UConn was in a different league. The Huskies were the Monstars and the Irish had no business being on the floor with them. Hannah Hidalgo didn’t have her Michael Jordan secret stuff in this one. Not like when she dropped 34 as a true freshman in an ND win at the same venue two years ago.

UConn got out to a 16-7 lead after the first quarter then tied the second quarter 16-16 to go into halftime up 32-23. Whatever Auriemma said in the locker room kicked his team into gear. Whatever Ivey said didn’t do enough to get hers going. The Huskies won the third quarter 27-12 and the fourth 26-12 for good measure.

Notre Dame’s leading scorers were who they’ve been all season — Hidalgo and Cassandre Prosper — but they were each held under their respective averages. Hidalgo scored 16 when she normally scores 25 and Prosper scored 12 when she normally scores 16. They combined to shoot 36.7 percent from the field.

No other Irish player contributed more than 6 points. Iyana Moore and Gisela Sanchez finished with half a dozen on the dot. Vanessa de Jesus and Malaya Cowles, two starters, had 2 and 7, respectively. So it wasn’t that Hidalgo didn’t have her secret stuff as much everyone else didn’t have any stuff whatsoever. That’s not a winning formula vs. No. 1.

Offense was an issue for the Irish, but getting bullied on defense was too. UConn got whatever shot it wanted far too often, finishing 20 of 26 on layup attempts according to StatBroadcast. Notre Dame was 5 of 12 on the same type of opportunities.

Every UConn starter scored in double figures, led by Sarah Strong‘s 18. She added 11 rebounds. Prosper led the Irish in that category with 7.

Notre Dame does not have another ranked team on its schedule until the regular season finale vs. No. 8 Louisville on March 1. With the way the Irish looked against UConn — and this past Thursday vs. that same Cardinals team, for that matter — that’s a sigh of relief for Ivey and Co. The Irish need to stack wins vs. ACC competition to remain in the tournament conversation.