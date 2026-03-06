Unstoppable as ever, Hannah Hidalgo does it again for Notre Dame in ACC Tournament quarterfinals win vs. NC State

Wes Moore had a desperate plea for ACC Network sideline reporter Jess Sims at halftime of the ACC Tournament quarterfinals Friday. The NC State head coach told her if she had any tips on how to stop Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo, please let him know.

Moore definitely didn’t have the answers.

Neither did any of his Wolfpack players. Or Sims, for that matter. Or the Miami Hurricanes the day before. Or the Louisville Cardinals five days before Friday. Nobody does. Heck, Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey probably wouldn’t even know what to do against her junior all-everything All-American if she had to devise a game plan to combat her in an alternate universe.

The universe we’re living in now is the one in which No. 5 seed Notre Dame (22-9) is into the semifinals of the ACC Tournament by way of a 81-63 wire-to-wire, downright beatdown of victory over No. 4 seed NC State (20-10).

It’s Hidalgo’s universe. And Ivey is glad it’s not one where she’d have to face her.

“If I had to scout against her, I wouldn’t sleep,” Ivey said. “She’s just phenomenal. That’s all I can say. Just love that she’s with us.”

Becoming more and more of a National Player of the Year candidate by the day, Hidalgo had 25 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. It was her sixth consecutive game with at least 25 points. She’s also played in six career ACC Tournament games, and she has scored 20-plus points in all of them.

That’s a stat that proves she shows up in do-or-die games, but she hasn’t always been efficient in them. She shot sub-50 percent in two conference tourney games last year, for instance. This year? She’s making shots at a 57.1 percent clip through two games, an increase of nearly 10 percentage points from 48.6 in 2025.

This is a better version of Hidalgo than at this time last year. This is a better version of Hidalgo than, well, ever. She’s always been the best overall player on the floor, for either team, in every game she’s played in at Notre Dame. But right now, it’s by the widest of margins. Nobody comes close to what she’s accomplishing. Scoring. Stealing. Suffocating opposing players and setting up her own. The pair of performances in Duluth, Ga., have been as dominant as it gets.

Of course, it’s still a team sport. No one basketball game has ever been won by one player. Guard Iyana Moore hit a trio of triples and finished with 20 important points, 17 of which came in the first half to set Notre Dame on the right track early. At halftime, she and Hidalgo combined for more points (33) than the entire Wolfpack lineup (32). The Irish led by eight at that point.

Cassandre Prosper was to the Irish’s second-half success what Moore was to the Irish’s first-half feats. Held scoreless in the first 20 minutes, Prosper scored 13 in the final 20. Hidalgo and Prosper combined for the first 10 points of the third quarter. The Irish suddenly led by 18, a margin they expanded 10 points further to a game-high 28, and Moore was rendered even more helpless than he was at halftime.

For the second time in just over two weeks, Notre Dame beat his team without much of a pushback. He went as far as to say the Wolfpack got their “butts kicked.”

“Tip your hat,” Moore said. “Two times in a row here, they’ve come out and just jumped on us.”

The Irish have become a squad that can squash one of the top four teams in the ACC — and then do it again in relatively rapid succession. Notre Dame is now 4-2 against the top four seeds in the league tournament, in fact, with an opportunity to push that record to 5-2 against No. 1 seed Duke on Saturday.

“I keep talking about how we’re peaking at the right time,” Ivey said. “This group is believing in everything that we’re doing, and it’s so phenomenal as a coach to see us playing the way we’re playing together.”

When Hidalgo is dynamite, and Notre Dame’s defense is too, and the Irish get over 30 combined points from Moore and Prosper, that’s the vision Ivey had for the 2025-26 Irish when she had to put a roster together on whim in the wake of tumultuous turnover last offseason. The last month-plus has been this version of Notre Dame at its absolute best.

It can’t be the way Notre Dame wins every game. There will be struggle, and it could be as soon as Saturday. Duke easily beat Notre Dame, 82-68, in early January. Hidalgo, superhuman and all, might be off at some point. Moore might be off. Prosper might struggle in the first half and never come alive in the second. Duke could have something to say about all of that.

But it’s the way Notre Dame is winning right now, when it matters most, and that’s all that matters anyway. And the Irish could certainly have something to say about that versus the big, bad Blue Devils.

“It’s a great matchup,” Ivey said. “We’re excited for the challenge. We have KK [Bransford]. We didn’t have her the first time around. We’re looking forward to this battle.

Game on. Hidalgo will see everyone there.

“I want to win, and I’m going to do whatever it takes for my teammates in order to get to that next step,” she said.