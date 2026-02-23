Unveiling The Heat Index for Notre Dame football’s 2027 recruiting class

Notre Dame football is coming off its best recruiting class of the Rivals Era, which began in 2002. The 2026 class, which consisted of five Rivals five-star recruits, 14 four-star recruits and 11 three-star recruits, set a new standard for head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff.

Notre Dame’s recruiting efforts in the 2027 cycle are well underway, which means it’s time to unveil Blue & Gold’s newest recruiting feature: The Heat Index. Think of The Heat Index as a big board that evaluates where Notre Dame stands with its preferred targets in the recruiting class. It’s meant to be continuously updated through the end of the recruiting cycle to reflect what the Irish have already done and what’s left ahead.

This first edition of The Heat Index for the 2027 class will be unveiled by position in the coming days/weeks for Blue & Gold subscribers. When all of the position groups have been released, The Heat Index will have a landing page that lists every recruit with their heat rating and links to each position group with more details.

How does The Heat Index work? It’s intended to reflect a combination of how much Notre Dame is prioritizing a recruit and how much interest that recruit is showing in the Irish.

These are the various heat ratings we will assign to recruits in The Heat Index and what they’re intended to mean.

Plain: The recruitment remains in the beginning stages, so there’s not enough evidence to justify a heat rating.

Mild: There was mutual interest at some point, but the recruitment has not been trending toward a commitment lately.

Medium: Interest has been expressed, but it’s not clear which way this recruitment is heading.

Hot: Notre Dame is a top contender, and the recruit is a top target.

Extremely Hot: We expect this recruit to eventually commit to Notre Dame.

And now, it’s time to bring the heat …

Quarterback: Click here to read.

Running back: Coming Tuesday

Wide receiver: Coming Wednesday

Tight end: Coming Thursday

Offensive line: Coming Friday

Defensive tackle: TBD

Defensive end: TBD

Linebacker: TBD

Cornerback: TBD

Safety: TBD

Specialist: TBD