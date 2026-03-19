What CJ Carr says feels different about going into his second season as Notre Dame's starting quarterback

If you listen to CJ Carr break down his 48-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Faison in the third start of his career, a 56-30 Notre Dame win over Purdue last September, you’d think he knows all there is to know about the game of football. The ins, outs. The intricacies and the more straight-forwards. Everything.

See for yourself; click play on the video below. There wasn’t a darn thing he wasn’t prepared for as he went to throw that beauty of a ball to Faison for six.

I could listen to Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr break down specific play game tape all day and night. What a cerebral QB. pic.twitter.com/PFA5MPGspJ — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 19, 2026

Impressive as it is, Carr is not all-knowing. And he’d be the first to tell you so. There are things that arise in games that cannot be prepared for. They must be reacted to. Carr’s good at that too.

The more preparation the better, though, and Carr, with nine more starts under his belt in addition to those first three, feels so much more ready for whatever comes his way now than he did a year ago. Or even six months ago.

At this time last year, for instance, he could have ended up No. 3 in Notre Dame’s quarterback pecking order and while there would have been some eyebrow raising, it wouldn’t have been a total shock. He was the youngest of the three signal callers going for the starting job. Then he could have lost the man-vs-man preseason camp competition to Kenny Minchey after Steve Angeli left for Syracuse and it would have been the same deal. Eyebrow raising, but not total shock.

He’s come a long way since then. So far, in fact, he feels he can key in on particular plays like he did the one against Purdue with more frequency. We’re not just talking the big ones.

Every one.

“We’ve gotten away from the big-picture stuff and are now into the details of each play,” Carr said on the Wake Up the Echoes podcast. “Being able to get with guys like Jordan and JG (Jaden Greathouse) and Micah [Gilbert], some of those veteran guys, and really kind of grinding down on what we want out of specific plays and how we can make them the most successful, the most successful is kind of where we’re at now.”

Carr has been with Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock for as long as the latter has been in his third stint with the program. Carr arrived for practices ahead of the 2023 Sun Bowl. Denbrock was named Notre Dame’s next OC during that time and got to campus in the first month of 2024. That’s over two calendar years of working together, and that means a lot in the way of learning the playbook and being on the same page on game days. And every day.

But there is only so much knowing the playbook can do for a quarterback — or any player, for that matter. Players play, and Carr understands that. He’s a player. And a smart one at that. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman recently said one of his favorite Carr attributes is accountability.

If he knows everything about this play and that play, then there aren’t any excuses to go make a play. He plans on making plenty of them in his redshirt sophomore season.

“Moving forward now, it’s on us,” Carr said. “The coaches can call the plays and put us in the best situation they think will be successful, but when we’re out there we got to be the ones executing. We got to be the ones making plays. We got to be the ones getting us into the right play call, protection and all that. And so kind of taking a step up in that sphere is important for myself and important for the offense.”