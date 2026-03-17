What 'leave no doubt' really means to Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman

You know the saying, “Don’t talk about it, be about it”? Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is full of catchphrases. And while he hasn’t said that one publicly — at least not to Blue & Gold’s knowledge — it goes hand-in-hand with the Fighting Irish’s adopted mantra of the year.

“Leave no doubt.”

For fans, “leave no doubt” is a way to get back at the ACC and the College Football Playoff selection committee. To snicker in the faces of anyone and everyone who dogged the Irish for being left out of the CFP. To justify the way some people from the school and supporters of it reacted to the snub. But for the team itself, “leave no doubt” runs much deeper.

It runs through everything.

“When we started with that messaging, we have to utilize the situation we were in last year,” Freeman told Greg McElroy of Always College Football. “So if we use that situation where we were left out of the playoffs as an opportunity to blame the committee, to blame somebody else, you’re not utilizing the decision that was made. We have to use that to make sure we leave no doubt as we go into this season.

“But leave no doubt is not just in the game of football. It’s you as a person. I tell our players all the time, if you want to be a starter, you have to leave no doubt. If you want to play more, you have to leave no doubt. If you want to get your degree, you have to leave no doubt. So it’s a mindset to put the work in. It’s a reminder to put the work in that gives you an opportunity to leave no doubt.”

McElroy, a national champion quarterback at Alabama in 2009, likened Freeman’s approach to coaches (one of them having to be Nick Saban because, well, of course) telling him, “Never waste a failure. Never waste a disappointment.”

Notre Dame failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff a season ago. Notre Dame was disappointed as a result. Failure and disappointment can make a unit stronger, and therein lies another one of Freeman’s go-to’s: “unit strength.”

Never has Notre Dame been stronger as a unit in the Freeman era than right now. The Irish are heading into his fifth season at the helm with the same set of offensive and defensive coordinators and the same starting quarterback from the prior season for the first time. The previous Irish season also ended in November as opposed to December or January, giving Freeman the most time to formulate a productivity plan between seasons he’s ever had as a head coach.

The continuity and extra time hasn’t gone to waste.

“This is probably the best offseason that we’ve had so far,” Freeman said.

That’s in part because even though Notre Dame has a new motto, one that’s unique from Freeman teams of years past, so much of what’s actually going on behind the scenes hasn’t changed. The Irish wanted to win a national championship two seasons ago. A season ago. This season. Didn’t happen. Might not happen. But they’re going to keep preparing as if it will.

The only thing different about this year is the not-so ulterior motive while putting in the preparation: to leave no doubt.

“Inside this building, our expectation is the same as it’s been every year; to reach our full potential,” Freeman said. “And I don’t know if there is a numerical outcome of what reaching your full potential is. That’s what we’re chasing.

“We know outside this building the expectations and maybe the goal is to always win a national championship, every year. But to sit here and talk about that, you’re wasting your breath. We have to continue to talk about reaching our full potential. So it’s a never satisfied, no finish line mentality. There is no finish line when you’re talking about reaching your full potential. You have to continue to chase it, and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”