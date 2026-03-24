What Notre Dame players said after second-round NCAA Tournament win vs. Ohio State

Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo, Vanessa de Jesus and KK Bransford spoke to the media following the Fighting Irish’s 83-73 second-round NCAA Tournament victory over Ohio State. This is everything they said ahead of the 6 seed Fighting Irish (24-10) advancing to the Sweet 16 to take on No. 2 seed Vanderbilt (29-4) in the Sweet 16 in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday.

On why Notre Dame can keep battling through setbacks

Hannah Hidalgo: “Yeah, well first and foremost I always want to keep Christ first, because He’s the reason that we got here, just like Coach [Niele Ivey] said. So I give all glory to Him. Just to be able to be in this position and to keep dancing, because nobody believed in us. But I think like you said, we’ve been through these moments. We’ve been through moments where we’ve had rough starts and we had to crawl back. Because of that adversity, because of how we started this season, we’ve been able to figure it out. I’m so glad that we went through the adversity that we did in the beginning of the season, because right now is when it counts the most and we’re being able to figure it out.”

On how Notre Dame weathered Ohio State’s 11-0 run to start the game

KK Bransford: “I think that us staying together. I think our experience, a lot of us are seniors and grads, and we have that experience. Like Hannah said, we’ve been through adversity throughout this whole entire season. So remembering that and knowing that it’s a game of runs, it’s a long game, that’s the first couple minutes. Then we had to just sustain it.”

Vanessa de Jesus: “Just to add on, we knew it’s a game of runs and coming into this game we knew they were a really good team, we knew they were going to come out hot. For us it was just facing adversity and just knowing that we’ll have our time an and just stepping up when we needed to.”

On the ‘magic words’ issued by Niele Ivey during Notre Dame’s timeout after Ohio State’s 11-0 run

de Jesus: “I think for us not settling, staying poised. It have it was a loud crowd, they have a lot of fans here. We knew it was a big game coming in. So for us it was taking a breath, staying patient, and knowing that we put the work in, so just going out there and playing as Notre Dame.”

On Hidalgo playing with ‘swagger’ and how her Notre Dame teammates feed off of it

Hidalgo: “Oh, yeah. I think I can’t do anything without my teammates. The ability to step up in these big moments and everybody contributed in some way. Even if it doesn’t show up on stat sheet, Leah [Macy], for example, she did a great job just knowing the scout and knowing to kind of hedge and then just kind of get back. It doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, but every single piece we have on this team is so big and needed. So I’m just so grateful for my teammates and just how we’ve been able to step up and just play together. I think that’s the biggest thing is playing together.”

On staying composed during Ohio State’s 10-0 run in the third quarter

Bransford: “Yeah, I know coming out of the third quarter we made them call the first timeout. Then, like I said, it’s a game of runs. We went on our run, they went on their run. But in the fourth quarter we made them call a first timeout again and so we just remembered and learned from that third quarter to kind of not let them go on that run. It’s all about defense at the end of the day. If we get stops we can get scores.”

On all the success Bransford has had in the state of Ohio and that carrying into her Notre Dame career in this tournament

Bransford: “It means everything. I had a lot of fans out there. My high school team or my high school team was out there. So just to be able to play in front of them, to see my family, my sister, my brother, this whole trip has been amazing. Like Hannah said in the beginning, I wouldn’t be here without God, so I just thank God each and every day for that.”

On how much having experience is helping Notre Dame right now

Bransford: “It helps a lot. Like I said, we know what it’s like to be in the tournament. We know what it’s like to be down and fight back. So just having that experience, staying together. I feel like along with the experience, us just being such a close knit group helps a lot too. So those two combined I feel like we can go anywhere with that.”

On if Hidalgo knew she was 2 steals away from a triple-double

Hidalgo: “No, I don’t every really know my stats. I’m just out there hooping. But we knew that Ohio State, they want to play fast. Like, they’re an extremely fast team. They are top with turning the ball over and then points off turnovers. So we just did a great job of just trying to slow them down. ‘Loni, she was hooping, of course, so it was hard to slow her down.

“But I think we were able to take everything else away and just be able to get into those passing lanes and just try and get stops. We did a great job of boxing out and then rebounding. That was phenomenal.”

On what enables Hidalgo to come away with so many steals

Hidalgo: “I feel like for me, it’s just reading what the offense is doing. Thinking one step ahead, I think, is really big, just reading the passing lanes. I didn’t get too many on-ball steals. I don’t think I got any. So I think for me, it was a lot of off-ball and just reading what they might do next and just being ready, being prepared to take it away. Like, that last steal when I thought I was going to be a clear path (laughing).

“But, like, that last steal, it was just reading because they did it a couple times to just being, like, okay, they’re going to do it again. I’ll be ready to jump it, you know.”

On Bransford’s comeback story coming full circle in Ohio

Bransford: “This season has been tough, filled with adversity, just with my injury and things. So being able to have this opportunity to be here in the tournament, like I said before, it’s nothing but God. So I’m just grateful to be able to do it with this group, with this coach, with this staff. Each and every day they make me get better, so I’m appreciative of that.”

On Hidalgo playing like a ‘villain’ in away arenas

Hidalgo: “I try not to be the villain. But it’s fun. I think these moments are — they’re so great. To be able to play in front of big crowds like this. It’s so much better, of course, playing at home in front of our fans because they feed us. But even playing in front of the Ohio State fans, they’re extremely loud, they came and they showed out for their team. So just to be able to do it on somebody else’s floor. We’ve come a long way from playing away. Like, we really struggle with away games.

“So now we’ve been able to figure out how to play in front of other people’s fans and just being able to maintain that run and silence the noise.”