What stood out about a memorable South Bend celebration of Lou Holtz's life

Heroes get remembered. Legends never die. Lou Holtz cemented himself as the latter in his 89 years.

Physically, Holtz is gone from this earth. Spiritually, he hasn’t gone anywhere. And never will. Sunday and Monday’s funeral services in South Bend equated to a celebration of Holtz’s life. All of it was evidence enough that the last Notre Dame football head coach to win a national championship was more than many people’s hero.

He was a legend. He is a legend.

This is what stood out about what transpired in Holtz’s honor at Notre Dame this week.

Getting the group back together

The Holtz’s Heroes Foundation posted a photo on social media showing around 75 gentlemen who played for Holtz gathered in South Bend to honor their former head coach. Just about all of them had wide smiles on their faces, clearly touched to be in position to pay homage to the person who meant so much to their maturation as football players and men.

When a few of them spoke to the media Monday morning, they told stories of the unique ways Holtz motivated and drove them to become better individuals in sport and in life. Some coaches come and go without much reflection from their pupils. Holtz was not one of those coaches. He’s immortalized by a statue outside Notre Dame Stadium but, much more powerfully, his spirit lives on through anecdotes from those who were close to him.

“If you met him, you were happy,” Skip Holtz, Lou’s son, said in his eulogy. “If you interacted with him, you were lucky. If you were friends with him, you were favored. If you were coached by him, you were fortunate. If he was your dad, you were blessed.”

Something about the weather

Holtz was notorious for not liking the cold, but he once told his players before a cold-weather game he wasn’t going to bundle up so he could stand in solidarity with the guys who weren’t layered in jackets and warm clothes but still had to go make it happen in the elements on the field.

They told him, “Wear whatever you want, Coach. We’ll still play hard for you.”

They did. They always did. And it never mattered what Holtz was wearing. He always got the most out of them, even if he was just a 5-10, 150-pound ball coach who’d be at risk of serious injury if he ever got in any of their ways. Or at risk of hypothermia if he ever didn’t wear a big enough jacket on the sideline during a cold game.

Monday in South Bend was the perfect encapsulation of what Holtz’s players would do for him. It was snowing. It was windy. The true temperature was in the 20s and the feels-like temperature was close to 0. But hundreds of people, many of them the aforementioned former players from Holtz-led teams, still walked down Notre Dame Avenue toward the Cedar Grove Cemetery to follow Holtz’s hearse during one of the more memorable funeral processions you’ll ever see.

Rain, snow, or shine. Holtz was a leader always worth following. He had an unforgettable assembly tailing him one final time in a too-good-to-be-true storybook ending.

There’s something serene about snowfall during the funeral procession of legendary Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz.



Holtz did anything for his players. Today, his players walked down Notre Dame Avenue for him in quintessential South Bend conditions.



Just feels right. RIP. pic.twitter.com/t0uvuHy3kC — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 16, 2026

Holtz brought out big names

Brian Kelly hasn’t had much, if anything, to do with Notre Dame since he departed from the program at the end of the 2021 regular season. He hasn’t been missed in South Bend by many, if any, either. And maybe he hasn’t missed South Bend much himself, even if he’s done some second-guessing lately after being fired by LSU in the middle of the 2025 season.

But if there was anything to get Kelly back on Notre Dame’s campus, it was Holtz’s funeral.

Kelly was photographed entering the Basilica prior to the Mass of Christian Burial by The South Bend Tribune’s Michael Clubb. ESPN’s Rece Davis was also spotted among the mass of people braving the mid-March snowstorm to walk to the cemetery. Of course, current Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was in attendance for the proceedings as well.

Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame inductee Tim Brown, who won the 1987 Heisman Trophy under Holtz’s guidance at Notre Dame, reached out and touched Holtz’s casket as pallbearers brought it down the aisle at the Basilica. He later wrote on social media, “One last chance to say thanks!!”

Holtz’s funeral wasn’t about simply showing face for those who attended. It was about showing respect to one of the most revered head coaches in college football history.

One last chance to say thanks!! https://t.co/MjOJ2Nytnx — Tim Brown (@81TimBrown) March 16, 2026

Remembering who Holtz was as a person

The wins, the awards, the accolades. Holtz is a legend because of all of those things. And rightfully so. But his passing and everything he accomplished before it wouldn’t have been such a big deal if he didn’t touch the lives of others beyond the game of football.

He did.

Former Notre Dame president Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. told a story Monday of Holtz’s approach to encountering homeless people. Instead of handing them quick cash and telling them to get on their way, or not handing them any cash at all and still shooing them along, he’d sincerely lecture them on the importance of shaping up their lives in any way they could. Then he’d give them $200 and implore them to make good use out of it. To use it as the first means to making a better life. Some of those who did wrote to Holtz thanking him for being such a profound inspiration in the recreation of their wellbeing. Some even included $200 in the mail as repayment for the priceless rediscovery of a good life.

Most of what Holtz did for others — the coaching, the motivating, the inspiring — couldn’t ever be repaid. Some of it, as Jenkins admitted, wasn’t worth repaying. He said like anyone else, Holtz could be tough to deal with at times. He wasn’t always a cup of sunshine. The good so heavily outweighed the not-so-good, though, and even the not-so-good was mostly in good faith. Ever heard of tough love? Holtz was a mastermind of it. He was a priceless poster child of it.

Priceless. Holtz’s care for the homeless was just that. It went beyond $200 handouts. His care for players and their families couldn’t be price-tagged either. He wasn’t materialistic. He was uniquely caring and kind. He wanted the best for everybody. It’s time now for everybody to want what he wanted, too.

“What we all need to take away from this funeral and Lou Holtz today is the lesson to care more about doing for others than you do for yourself,” Skip Holtz said.