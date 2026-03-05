What Brady Quinn, coaches and others are saying about former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz's passing

Former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz’s impact on college football and beyond was on full display after it was announced Wednesday that he had passed away.

From former Irish quarterback Brady Quinn, to current college football and basketball coaches, professional athletes and more, many had something to say about Holtz’s legacy on social media. Here is a look at some of the reactions:

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn: Coach Holtz touched so many lives. Those that played for him know he was more than just a coach. He was a mentor, motivator and father figure. For those that knew him, he was an inspiration. From humble beginnings to a National Championship at ND, coach was a winner. Notre Dame prides itself on being a “force for good” & coach Holtz epitomized that. My favorite moment with Coach was before he spoke at a charity event for 3rd & Goal Foundation. We sat across from each other on benches at the Eck Visitors Center and he talked about his faith. He made sure I put my faith in Jesus Christ and understood what was most important in life. Coach never took a moment for granted to make a difference. Rest in peace Coach

Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari: Just heard the news about Coach Holtz.

First time I met him he was coaching at South Carolina and I was in town on a recruiting trip, I spent an hour with him in his office talking about leadership, management, recruiting. He was a great recruiter, incredibly organized and extremely gracious with his time that day. It was incredible.

I also coached in a league with his son Skip. Terrific coach and one of the nicest people you will ever meet.

It was a pleasure meeting him again last year when he was honored at Arkansas.

My condolences to the family and may he rest in peace.

SMU football coach Rhett Lashlee: Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the great Lou Holtz. Growing up in Arkansas I heard about his coaching greatness from his time leading Arkansas. I witnessed it at Notre Dame from afar growing up. After his retirement I was able to meet him. His impact is far reaching. His coaching resume speaks for itself, but more importantly he used his influence to better others. What I respect most is he was unashamed of his Faith and he spoke boldly to everyone about it. We lost a great leader of men today, but Heaven gained one of the best.

On3 vice president of transfer portal and recruiting Steve Wiltfong: When I was growing up Lou Holtz was the most high-profile head coach in college football. While at ND he was one of the best all-time closers on the recruiting trail. Would do his in-home visit and just talk to mom. Next thing you know, guys like Ricky Watters were playing for the Irish.

National college football commentator Josh Pate: Lou Holtz was the rare example of an icon to different generations for different reasons. My dad knew him as the man that returned Notre Dame to the head table. I knew him as the cornerstone of the greatest CFB studio show ever produced. Rest in peace Coach.

On3 college football insider Pete Nakos: Lou Holtz helped grow the game of college football. Prayers to his family.

ESPN commentator Mike Greenberg: This story is now more than 25 years old and I have told it more times than I can count, but it hits very differently today.

I was anchoring SportsCenter one afternoon and Lou Holtz was on the show. I was quite excited to talk with him, he had been an icon all of my life.

He was very friendly, asking me all about myself as we walked toward the studio to record an interview. I told him: “Actually, Coach, it’s quite exciting, my wife and I are expecting our first child in the next few weeks.”

He stopped dead in his tracks and put a finger up near my face. And I’ll never forget what he said.

“Young man, the most important thing you can do for a child is make sure every day they know how much you love their mother.”

And, just like that, he started walking again.

Our daughter was born a month later, our son came two years after that. And I have thought about what Lou Holtz said to me that day about a million times since.

RIP Coach, thanks for the best advice anyone ever gave me.

Wife of Mike Golic Sr. and mother of Mike Golic Jr., Christine Golic: The thing I was always envied about the Lou Holtz teams was how much they loved and respected one another. A rare relationship to have with a head coach. I see it now again at Notre Dame with the Marcus Freeman teams. Love Trust Commitment.

NFL quarterback Russell Wilson: What an inspiration. I always loved being around you Lou the few times I was fortunate in your presence! Thanks for blessing us with your wisdom of the game and so much more.

LIV Tour golfer Phil Mickelson: His speech to team USA at the 2008 Ryder cup was the best I’ve ever heard and still impacts me today. I’m so appreciative for the small amount time we shared and I know you feel grateful to have had so much with him. It still hurts though and I’m so sorry.

Prep Football Report analyst Tom Lemming: The late great Lou Holtz was always a straight shooter with me. Met him back in the early 80s when he was HC at Minnesota and I always appreciated his candor and honesty. I could always count on him when I needed his advice.

ESPN college basketball commentator Dick Vitale: I am so sad to just learn that my dear friend the very special LOU HOLTZ has passed. A MAN that inspired & motivated so many over the years .. Coach LOVED the Golden Dome at Notre Dame – please God MAY he RIP!

Former LSU and NFL Pro Bowl safety Ryan Clark: An absolute legend!! Lou Holtz had me praying nightly I could play for his team. Rest Easy to one of the greatest to ever live!

Cleveland Browns analyst Lance Reisland: Rest in peace to legendary coach Lou Holtz. Coach Holtz always made time to visit our school and speak to our kids. Even in years when we didn’t have big recruits, he still showed up because he understood how much his presence meant to our program. His record speaks for itself everywhere he coached, but an even better man than coach. Rest easy, my friend. Say hello to my dad. I know he’s waiting for you.

Former Sunday Night Football reporter Michele Tafoya: The word “Icon” sometimes gets thrown around… Lou Holtz was a genuine icon. I had the privilege of covering him when he was a coach and working alongside him at CBS Sports. He was one of a kind. RIP, Coach. You earned it.