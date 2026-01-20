Where does Notre Dame land in way-too-early 2026 top-25 rankings?

The clock hit zero on the 2025 college football season at 11:19 p.m. ET on Monday night. By 11:20, the countdown to the 2026 season officially began — and many believe Notre Dame can keep the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy in the State of Indiana.

Here is where Notre Dame landed in various way-too-early top-25 rankings, with 229 days until the Irish take on Wisconsin at Lambeau Field.

This story will be updated as more rankings are published Tuesday morning.

On3: No. 4

“This season should be vastly different for Notre Dame after last year’s disappointing College Football Playoff snub and then opting out of a bowl game. The Irish lose star running back Jeremiyah Love, but return a lot of other key players, including quarterback CJ Carr and several defensive standouts: linebackers Drayk Bowen and Jaylen Sneed, defensive end Boubacar Traore, cornerback Christian Gray and safety Adon Shuler. The Irish’s defense could be one of the nation’s best and should dominate a schedule featuring only two teams in On3’s Way Too Early Top 25 (No. 9 Miami and No. 13 BYU).” — Brett McMurphy

ESPN: No. 3

“After being left out of the CFP, the Fighting Irish should be right back in the mix in 2026. There’s no question the Irish will miss Love and [Jadarian] Price, who combined to run for 2,046 yards with 29 touchdowns this past season. Aneyas Williams, who averaged 9.3 yards per carry, is the heir apparent. Quarterback CJ Carr should be even better in his second season as a starter, especially if the Irish can get [Mylan] Graham and [Quincy] Porter going, and Jaden Greathouse returns from a hamstring injury. Nine of the defense’s top 10 tacklers are back from 2025. Brewu and Keeley were important additions on the defensive line. Notre Dame figures to be heavily favored in all but two games: home against Miami and at BYU. There’s little room for error playing a schedule that will be heavily scrutinized when it’s CFP selection time. As Irish coach Marcus Freeman said this week, it’s his team’s responsibility to ‘leave no doubt.'” — Mark Schlabach

CBS Sports: No. 5

“Marcus Freeman told players the motto this year is to ‘leave no doubt’ after falling short of the CFP. The Irish added receivers Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter from the transfer portal. Freeman is still one of the five best coaches in college football, as evidenced by the rumors of NFL teams showing interest in the 40-year-old coach. The schedule sets up again nicely for a playoff run.” — Brandon Marcello

Sports Illustrated: No. 2

“There should be no excuse for the Fighting Irish to miss out on the CFP in 2026. Jeremiyah Love is gone, but much of the offense remains intact and should prove to be sharper early on with another season of experience under CJ Carr’s belt. If healthy, the defense should be top notch again and the schedule sets up nicely with Miami, SMU (both at home) and BYU (in Provo, Utah) as the only ranked opponents on the docket.” — Bryan Fischer

USA TODAY Sports: No. 5

“The questions at quarterback that existed prior to the season were answered by the emergence of CJ Carr. In his second season as a starter, Carr should take a lead role of the offense with running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Prince departed. Jordan Faison anchors the wide receiver room with Ohio State transfers Quincy Porter and Mylan Graham added to the mix. There’s good experience along the offensive line, too. The defensive line returns standout Bryce Young and got a needed infusion from Francis Brewu (Pittsburgh) and Keon Keeley (Alabama). The secondary should be outstanding with Leonard Moore leading a group that includes Christian Gray and Colorado transfer DJ McKinney.” — Erick Smith and Paul Myerberg

Athlon Sports: No. 6

“The playoff snub from 2025 will fuel the Fighting Irish, but coach Marcus Freeman’s team shouldn’t need much motivation with a loaded roster and a favorable schedule. With running back Jeremiyah Love off to the NFL, quarterback CJ Carr will become a larger focal point of the offense. After a terrific freshman season, Carr has all of the tools to lead Notre Dame back to the playoff. A standout offensive line will make things easier for Carr, with Aneyas Williams set for a breakout season at running back. After some early struggles, Freeman’s defense held each of its last nine opponents to 24 points or fewer and should take a step forward next year.” — Stephen Lassan

The Sporting News: No. 5

“How will the Irish respond to this year’s playoff snub under coach Marcus Freeman, who is 43-12 since taking over as head coach? Quarterback CJ Carr – who had 2,751 yards, 24 TDs and six interceptions – is a Heisman Trophy contender. Running back Aneyas Williams and receivers Jaden Greathouse and Jordan Faison should work behind an experienced offensive line. Ohio State transfer wide receiver Quincy Porter is a nice addition. All-American cornerback Leonard Moore is back along with senior linebacker Drayk Bowen. Notre Dame opens with Wisconsin (Sept. 6) at Lambeau Field, and the home matchup with Miami (Nov. 7) will be huge.” — Bill Bender

Fox Sports: No. 12

“The Fighting Irish are assured a spot in next season’s CFP if they finish ranked among the top-12 teams in the CFP selection committee’s 2026 rankings. The additions of former Ohio State wide receivers Quincy Porter and Mylan Graham should make Notre Dame a more formidable force in the passing game, especially following the loss of running back Jeremiyah Love to the NFL Draft.” — RJ Young

