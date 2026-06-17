Where four Notre Dame players rank in ESPN's top five 2027 NFL Draft prospects at each position

ESPN’s Matt Miller and Jordan Reid published their top-five 2027 NFL Draft prospects at each position, and the lists are littered with Notre Dame stars

The Irish have four representatives on both Miller’s and Reid’s lists. Here is where each are ranked.

CJ Carr: Miller and Reid’s No. 4 quarterback

In a seemingly crowded quarterback class, Carr’s projection has been all over the place. Some insist he’s the best quarterback in the country and a candidate to go No. 1 overall, while others see the Notre Dame signal-caller as a Day 3 prospect.

Miller and Reid are in lockstep here, though, and they have Carr inside the top five. Both rank Texas’ Arch Manning at No. 1 and Oregon’s Dante Moore at No. 2, which seems to be the consensus at this time. Miller has Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker (formerly of North Texas) just ahead of Carr and Miami’s Darian Mensah (formerly of Duke) just behind, while Reid has Mensah ahead of Carr and Mestemaker behind.

“Every year a QB ascends from the pack and shoots up the draft,” Reid wrote in his way-too-early 2027 mock draft. “Carr could be that guy in 2027 after an encouraging first season as a starter. He finished last season with 2,741 passing yards and 24 touchdowns to six interceptions. He has a snappy release and excellent command at the line. And Carr has polished throwing mechanics, with his eyes, base and throwing motion all tying together.”

If Carr continues on his current trajectory — which includes an outstanding spring as a redshirt sophomore — there’s no reason he can’t be an early first-round pick.

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa: Miller and Reid’s No. 3 linebacker

Texas’ Rasheem Biles (formerly of Pitt) and Clemson’s Sammy Brown are the linebackers ranked ahead of Viliamu-Asa by both Miller and Reid, though the order is swapped in Reid’s rankings.

Despite agreeing on Viliamu-Asa’s status as the early No. 3 linebacker, they picked him as the most difficult player to rank at the position.

“There isn’t a prospect I have enjoyed studying more on tape so far than KVA,” Reid wrote. “Despite only two starts last season, his effort, play violence and closing speed translate right away to today’s NFL.

“The major caveat will be his injury history, as he suffered a torn ACL last November against Syracuse.”

Not only is Viliamu-Asa’s Notre Dame tape terrific, but he’s also extremely versatile. He can stack and shed against the run, drop back into coverage and rush off the edge equally well. If he comes back healthy and plays a relatively full 2026 season, he shouldn’t wait long to hear his name called as well.

Leonard Moore: Miller and Reid’s No. 1 cornerback

Not much controversy here, especially because there isn’t much of a consensus behind Moore. Both Miller and Reid have the same four cornerbacks ranked Nos. 2-5 (Georgia’s Ellis Robinson IV, Mississippi State’s Kelley Jones, Clemson’s Ashton Hampton and Alabama’s Zabien Brown), but in entirely different orders.

“Moore is a long, fluid prospect who is a high-quality press-man corner,” Reid wrote. “He finished with five interceptions last season and allowed only 12 receptions. Moore’s length, speed and recognition of passing concepts also allow him to clog windows in zone coverage.

“He needs to improve as a tackler and can be overly handsy, but Moore reminds me of [New England Patriots cornerback] Christian Gonzalez and can be a true shutdown corner in the NFL.”

There is a chance Moore slides farther than expected, but it would not be any fault of his own. Because there are several projected blue-chip prospects at quarterback, defensive end, wide receiver and offensive tackle, teams could opt for those positions over a cornerback. But if the rising Notre Dame junior was in the 2025 draft, he would have likely been the No. 2 overall pick.

Brauntae Johnson: Miller’s No. 4 safety, Reid’s No. 1 safety

Johnson was not a super popular name in the immediate aftermath of the 2026 draft. That changed when NFL community started diving into his tape. When they did, they saw a safety with A+ physical tools, strong technique, elite instincts and a nose for the football.

Then they dove into Johnson’s background, learning that he broke out at Notre Dame as a redshirt freshman in 2025 and didn’t become a full-time safety until that very season. He still has tons of room to grow into an even more incredible player, which is why Reid moved him to the top of his safety board.

“He is a candidate to make a big rise in 2026,” Reid wrote. “He’s an excellent blend of speed, football IQ and versatility, and his fluid movement ability allows him to be a mistake eraser on the back end. Along with his strong coverage skills, Johnson is an enthusiastic tackler who can make plays against the run.”

Count this writer among those who firmly believe Johnson will be a first-rounder or at least close to it in 2027.