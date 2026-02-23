Notre Dame lands two big risers in latest Rivals refresh of 2027 player rankings

Two Notre Dame football verbal commits made major climbs in the updated 2027 class Rivals rankings released Monday.

Cincinnati Anderson four-star cornerback Ace Alston and Pittsburgh Central Catholic four-star offensive lineman James Halter rose 91 and 28 spots, respectively, in the national Rivals300 player rankings. Alston is now the No. 72 overall player in the class and Halter checks in at No. 127.

Monday marked the first Rivals rankings update since October. It is also the first since Rivals finalized the 2026 class player rankings last month. In the latest update, Rivals evaluated high school juniors off their complete junior film and in-person viewings at All-America games, early winter evaluation camps and 7-on-7 tournaments.

Alston’s updated ranking comes after he was a top performer at the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 17. Rivals director of scouting and rankings Charles Power and national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins both saw Alston in person last month. Biggins said Alston was among the nation’s top cover corners.

“He was quick and twitchy and closed really well on the football,” Biggins said. “He had multiple pass breakups and showed the kind of cover instincts and closing speed you love to see at the position.”

The Irish also hold a commitment from Rivals’ No. 6 cornerback, Xavier Hasan, a four-star prospect out of Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons. He checked in as the No. 33 overall player Monday.

With three of the cornerbacks ranked ahead of Hasan uncommitted and two more ahead of Alston, the No. 10 cornerback, also uncommitted, the Irish currently have Rivals’ top cornerback duo in the 2027 class. Notre Dame also secured Rivals’ top cornerback tandem in the 2026 cycle in January in five-star Khary Adams and four-star Ayden Pouncey, the Nos. 3 and 4 players at their positions, respectively. Pouncey finished two spots shy of five-star status.

In 2027, the Irish also hold a commitment from Rivals’ No. 15 safety, Tustin (Calif.) High four-star Khalil Terry. The 5-11, 180-pounder rounds out Notre Dame’s presence in the Rivals300 at No. 158 overall.

While it is still early in the 2027 cycle with only 67 recruits in the Rivals300 currently committed, only Ohio State (7), Oklahoma (6) and Texas A&M (6) have more commits represented in the Rivals300 than the Irish. Those three programs also have the most total commitments in the class, with nine, 13 and 10, respectively.

Here is a complete breakdown of how Notre Dame’s seven commits fared in Monday’s rankings update. While Hasan, Terry, linebacker Amarri Irvin and defensive lineman Richie Flanigan technically moved down in the rankings, their ratings either increased or remained the same. So, Rivals did not “drop” these Irish pledges. Rather, other prospects in the class moved ahead with updated ratings.

Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons four-star CB Xavier Hasan

New ranking: No. 33 overall player, No. 6 cornerback nationally and No. 3 prospect in North Carolina (93 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 27 overall player, No. 4 cornerback nationally and No. 2 prospect in North Carolina (92 rating)

Ranking change: -6 overall, -2 positionally and -1 in the state (+1 rating)

Cincinnati Anderson four-star CB Ace Alston

New ranking: No. 72 overall player, No. 10 cornerback nationally and No. 2 prospect in Ohio (92 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 163 overall player, No. 12 cornerback nationally and No. 5 prospect in Ohio (90 rating)

Ranking change: +91 overall, +2 positionally and +3 in the state (+2 rating)

Pittsburgh Central Catholic four-star OL James Halter

New ranking: No. 127 overall player, No. 7 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 5 prospect in Pennsylvania (91 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 155 overall player, No. 8 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 7 prospect in Pennsylvania (90 rating)

Ranking change: +28 overall, +1 positionally and +2 in the state (+1 rating)

Tustin (Calif.) High four-star S Khalil Terry

New ranking: No. 158 overall player, No. 15 safety nationally and No. 11 prospect in California (91 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 129 overall player, No. 13 safety nationally and No. 11 prospect in California (90 rating)

Ranking change: -29 overall, -2 positionally and N/C in the state (+1 rating)

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star LB Amarri Irvin

New ranking: No. 51 linebacker nationally and No. 59 prospect in Florida (88 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 41 linebacker nationally and No. 48 prospect in Florida (88 rating)

Ranking change: -10 positionally and -11 in the state (same rating)

Green Bay (Wis.) Notre Dame de la Baie Academy three-star DL Richie Flanigan

New ranking: No. 42 defensive lineman nationally and No. 5 prospect in Wisconsin (89 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 40 defensive lineman nationally and No. 4 prospect in Wisconsin (89 rating)

Ranking change: -2 positionally and -1 in the state (same rating)

Asheville (N.C.) Christian Academy three-star LS Sean Kraft

New ranking: No. 1 long snapper nationally and No. 36 prospect in North Carolina (80 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 1 long snapper nationally and No. 31 prospect in North Carolina (80 rating)

Ranking change: N/C positionally and -5 in the state (same rating)