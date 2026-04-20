Notre Dame places six in updated Rivals300, led by two top-100 cornerbacks

Six of Notre Dame football’s nine verbal commits in the 2027 class earned spots in the updated Rivals300 on Monday, including two pledges who maintained positions inside the top 100.

Irish cornerbacks Xavier Hasan and Ace Alston held steady at Nos. 33 and 72 overall in the class, respectively, in the second rankings update of the offseason. Hasan sits just outside five-star status, as Rivals awards five stars to the top 32 prospects in each class to mirror the number of first-round NFL Draft picks.

Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons’ Hasan and Cincinnati Anderson’s Alston also rank as the Nos. 6 and 10 cornerbacks in the class, respectively. With four of the top 10 cornerbacks in 2027 still uncommitted, Notre Dame is again trending toward assembling Rivals’ top cornerback tandem on the recruiting trail.

In the 2026 cycle, former Irish defensive backs coach Mike Mickens helped land Rivals’ Nos. 3 and 4 cornerbacks in Khary Adams and Ayden Pouncey. Adams, the No. 23 overall prospect, was also a five-star, while Pouncey narrowly missed that designation as the No. 34 overall player in the class.

Hasan and Alston both also committed to Mickens. However, new Irish defensive backs coach Aaron Henry has done a great job keeping both prospects fully locked in to their decisions.

Notre Dame is also tracking toward having the top running back duo in 2027.

While 11 of the top 17 running backs in the cycle remain uncommitted, ND also holds a strong two-man group. Lathan Whisenton and Isaiah Rogers — who both pledged to the Irish in March — are slotted at Nos. 172 and 211 overall, respectively. Waco (Texas) Midway’s Whisenton and Springfield (Mass.) Central’s Rogers also rank as the Nos. 12 and 17 running backs in the class.

Rounding out the Rivals300 for Notre Dame commits are Pittsburgh Central Catholic offensive lineman James Halter (No. 127) and Tustin (Calif.) High safety Khalil Terry (No. 228). They rank Nos. 7 and 21 at their respective positions.

Here is a complete breakdown of how Notre Dame’s nine commits fared in Monday’s rankings update. While linebacker Amarri Irvin technically moved down in the rankings, his rating remained the same. So, Rivals did not “drop” him. Rather, other prospects in the class moved ahead with updated ratings.

Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons four-star CB Xavier Hasan

New ranking: No. 33 overall player, No. 6 cornerback nationally and No. 3 prospect in North Carolina (93 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 33 overall player, No. 6 cornerback nationally and No. 3 prospect in North Carolina (93 rating)

Ranking change: No change overall, positionally or in the state (+2 rating)

Cincinnati Anderson four-star CB Ace Alston

New ranking: No. 72 overall player, No. 11 cornerback nationally and No. 4 prospect in Ohio (93 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 72 overall player, No. 10 cornerback nationally and No. 3 prospect in Ohio (92 rating)

Ranking change: N/C overall, -1 positionally and -1 in the state (+1 rating)

Pittsburgh Central Catholic four-star OL James Halter

New ranking: No. 127 overall player, No. 7 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 6 prospect in Pennsylvania (91 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 127 overall player, No. 7 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 5 prospect in Pennsylvania (91 rating)

Ranking change: N/C overall, N/C positionally and -1 in the state (same rating)

Waco (Texas) Midway four-star RB Lathan Whisenton

New ranking: No. 172 overall player, No. 12 running back nationally and No. 22 prospect in Texas (91 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 172 overall player, No. 12 running back nationally and No. 20 prospect in Texas (90 rating)

Ranking change: N/C overall, N/C positionally and -2 in the state (+1 rating)

Springfield (Mass.) Central four-star RB Isaiah Rogers

New ranking: No. 211 overall player, No. 17 running back nationally and No. 2 prospect in Massachusetts (90 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 276 overall player, No. 20 running back nationally and No. 2 prospect in Massachussets (90 rating)

Ranking change: +65 overall, +3 positionally and N/C in the state (same rating)

Tustin (Calif.) High four-star S Khalil Terry

New ranking: No. 228 overall player, No. 21 safety nationally and No. 21 prospect in California (90 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 158 overall player, No. 15 safety nationally and No. 11 prospect in California (91 rating)

Ranking change: -70 overall, -6 positionally and -10 in the state (-1 rating)

Green Bay (Wis.) Notre Dame de la Baie Academy three-star DL Richie Flanigan

New ranking: No. 28 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 5 prospect in Wisconsin (89 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 42 defensive lineman nationally and No. 5 prospect in Wisconsin (89 rating)

Ranking change: New positional designation and N/C in the state (same rating)

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star LB Amarri Irvin

New ranking: No. 60 linebacker nationally and No. 69 prospect in Florida (88 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 53 linebacker nationally and No. 63 prospect in Florida (88 rating)

Ranking change: -7 positionally and -6 in the state (same rating)

Asheville (N.C.) Christian Academy three-star LS Sean Kraft

New ranking: No. 1 long snapper nationally and No. 44 prospect in North Carolina (80 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 1 long snapper nationally and No. 38 prospect in North Carolina (80 rating)

Ranking change: N/C positionally and -6 in the state (same rating)