Where Notre Dame players rank on Mel Kiper's big board 2 days before NFL Draft

ESPN’s Mel Kiper released his final NFL Draft big board of 2026 two days before the draft gets going in Pittsburgh. He ranked 150 total players, and four of them are from Notre Dame.

The following rankings are not Kiper’s projected landing spots; i.e., these are not mock draft placements. They are rankings of pure talent. For example, Kiper thinks Jeremiyah Love is the second-best overall football player in this draft class behind only Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the projected No. 1 pick for quite some time now.

Here’s where the four Fighting Irish players, including Love, appear, per Kiper’s big board hierarchy.

• Jeremiyah Love: No. 2 overall, No. 1 running back

• Jadarian Price: No. 27 overall, No. 2 running back

• Malachi Fields: No. 76 overall, No. 14 wide receiver

• Eli Raridon: No. 117 overall, No. 4 tight end

Kiper’s position rankings include some more Notre Dame prospects. At the least, the following players should get looks as undrafted free agents after the draft ends Saturday. A couple of them, Wagner and Schrauth, could get drafted before then. Here’s where this group of Notre Dame players appear in their respective position rankings, per Kiper…

• Will Pauling: No. 66 wide receiver

• Aamil Wagner: No. 20 offensive tackle

• Billy Schrauth: No. 9 offensive guard

• Gabriel Rubio: No. 45 defensive tackle

• DeVonta Smith: No. 45 cornerback

• Jalen Stroman: No. 30 safety

Fellow ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid has Love rated as the No. 1 overall prospect on his big board. Like Kiper, Field Yates has Love at No. 2 behind Mendoza. Love won’t go first overall, and he probably won’t go second, but beginning with the Arizona Cardinals at the No. 3 pick he’s got a serious shot of hearing his name called. That continues with the Tennessee Titans at No. 4 and so on. It’ll be an engaging draft for Notre Dame fans from the start; who tunes in shouldn’t have to wait long to see where Love ends up.

“Love reminds me a lot of Reggie Bush,” Kiper wrote. “The 20-year-old has vision and burst between the tackles and to the outside, and he can break tackles with ease (60 forced missed tackles in the 2025 season). Once he gets into space, he can take it to the house with his 4.36 breakaway speed too. But Love isn’t only an outstanding runner. He also is a high-impact pass catcher. An NFL team will be able to flank him out wide and create a whole other dimension to the offense.”

“Put your positional value conversations aside while discussing Love, as the Notre Dame star has every necessary skill for an elite running back,” Yates added. “He has excellent speed and overall acceleration, posting a 4.36 40-yard dash at the combine and averaging nearly 7.0 yards per carry over the past two seasons.

“Love is also a patient runner, using his exceptional vision and lateral agility to make defenders miss in the hole. He is inarguably the best receiving back in this class, averaging 10.4 yards per catch in 2025 from a variety of positional alignments. On top of it all, he did not lose a fumble in three college seasons and prides himself in his pass protection skills.”

As for comments from Reid, who likes Love more than any other player in this draft?

“Love is an explosive-play generator whose versatility and explosiveness provide an immediate boost to any offense,” he wrote. “He rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2025 and is a slippery runner who can twist and turn his frame to squeeze through tight creases. Love gets up to speed quickly, and his 39 runs of 10-plus yards last season were fourth most among FBS running backs. His smooth, effortless style is reminiscent of James Cook III, and Love can become a similar mismatch option for a creative play caller.”