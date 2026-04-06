Where Notre Dame ranks in ESPN's way-too-early 2026-27 women's basketball top 25

ESPN’s Charlie Creme put out his way-too-early 2026-27 women’s basketball top 25 rankings quickly after UCLA won its first NCAA national championship by defeating South Carolina on Sunday. He has Notre Dame coming in at No. 21.

“So much of this ranking is based on the talent of Hannah Hidalgo,” Creme wrote. “She proved in the NCAA tournament just how far she can carry a team. However, so much of that team will also be gone. Niele Ivey has some work to do to get similar talent around her two-way star. Her incoming recruiting class is promising, and if Cassandre Prosper elects to return, the Irish roster will be in better shape than it was last offseason.”

Hidalgo enters her senior season coming off her best year yet at the college level. She won ACC Player of the Year, ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and the Nancy Lieberman Award as the best point guard in the country. She’s the only player in NCAA history to go over 200 steals in a single season.

In averaging 25.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.6 steals and 5.2 assists per game, Hidalgo led Notre Dame to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019. Prosper, the ACC’s Most Improved Player award winner this year, was a capable sidekick for Hidalgo. She averaged 13.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, both of which ranked second on the Notre Dame roster behind Hidalgo.

To Creme’s point, however, Notre Dame is looking at another roster overhaul whether or not Prosper chooses to use her fifth year of eligiblity. If Prosper comes back, Notre Dame will have three scholarship players who appeared in games this past season back for 2026-27. If she doesn’t, it’s just Hidalgo and fifth-year senior KK Bransford in that regard. Worth noting, Bransford also still needs to make a public announcement on her future. She’s hinted at coming back, but it’s not official yet.

In a perfect world, Hidalgo, Prosper, Bransford and redshirt freshman forward Leah Macy, who sat out her entire true freshman season to rehab a knee injury suffered in her final high school game just over a year ago, combine with five incoming true freshmen in what ESPN has ranked the No. 5 signing class in the country to give Ivey nine scholarship players for next season. The plan is to get a couple players from the transfer portal to get the Notre Dame roster to double digits.

Notre Dame has potential for the upcoming season, and the Irish don’t want to waste it considering it’s Hidalgo’s final year in South Bend, but there is still work to be done to put the best possible product on the court.

ESPN’s way-too-early 2026-27 women’s basketball top 25: Notre Dame No. 21

1. UConn

2. Texas

3. South Carolina

4. LSU

5. Michigan

6. USC

7. Duke

8. Louisville

9. Iowa

10. Vanderbilt

11. North Carolina

12. Ohio State

13. Maryland

14. Kentucky

15. Oregon

16. Illinois

17. Washington

18. Oklahoma

19. Minnesota

20. Villanova

21. Notre Dame

22. NC State

23. Nebraska

24. Virginia Tech

25. Fairfield