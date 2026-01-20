Where Notre Dame ranks in final AP Top 25 of the 2025 college football season

It’s another top-10 finish in the Associated Press Poll for Notre Dame, even without the Fighting Irish participating in bowl season.

Head coach Marcus Freeman‘s team, with its 10-2 record and all of those wins coming consecutively to close the year out, checked in at No. 10 on the dot in the final poll of the 2025 season. The Irish last played on Nov. 29 at Stanford. They were the first team on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff, and they decided to decline their Pop-Tarts Bowl bid.

Here is a look at the entire postseason poll.

1. Indiana (16-0)

2. Miami (13-3)

3. Ole Miss (13-2)

4. Oregon (13-2)

5. Ohio State (12-2)

6. Georgia (12-2)

7. Texas Tech (12-2)

8. Texas A&M (11-2)

9. Alabama (11-4)

10. Notre Dame (10-2)

11. BYU (12-2)

12. Texas (10-3)

13. Oklahoma (10-3)

14. Utah (11-2)

15. Vanderbilt (10-3)

16. Virginia (11-3)

17. Iowa (9-4)

18. Tulane (11-3)

19. James Madison (12-2)

20. USC (9-4)

21. Michigan (9-4)

22. Houston (10-3)

23. Navy (11-2)

24. North Texas (12-2)

25. TCU (9-4)

Some notes from a Notre Dame perspective

• Notre Dame finished with a better standing in the poll than three College Football Playoff teams; No. 13 Oklahoma, No. 18 Tulane and No. 19 James Madison.

• The team directly ahead of Notre Dame in the poll will be subject to much scrutiny. Alabama ended up losing four games and was completely non-competitive in two of its final three games, a 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC championship game that many thought should have dropped the Crimson Tide out of the playoff picture and a 38-3 defeat against Indiana in the Rose Bowl, which was a College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup.

• Indiana is the first-ever 16-0 national champion after a 27-21 triumph over Miami in Monday night’s national championship game. Including playoff victories, the Hoosiers won six games against teams that were ranked at kickoff. Their last loss is to a 2024 Notre Dame team that also won six games against teams ranked at the time of kickoff. The Irish beat the Hoosiers, 27-17, in the first round of last year’s CFP.

• The Irish only beat one team present in the postseason poll; No. 20 USC. The Irish lost to two teams in the poll; No. 2 Miami and No. 8 Texas A&M.

• This is the third time four years of the Freeman era in which Notre Dame’s postseason AP Poll ranking is worse than its preseason ranking. The Irish went from No. 5 to No. 18 in 2022, from No. 13 to No. 14 in 2023, from No. 7 to No. 2 in 2024 and from No. 6 to No. 10 in 2025.