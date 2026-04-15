Where Notre Dame running backs Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price land in Mel Kiper's latest two-round mock draft

NFL Draft night could have Notre Dame fans on the edges of their seats. Not for the anticipation of where Jeremiyah Love is going to go; he’ll know very soon after the draft begins. He’s still projected to be a top-five pick.

Jadarian Price, on the other hand, is in for an interesting evening.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Price getting picked with the very last selection of the first round, going No. 32 overall to the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. That landing spot would be worth the all-night wait to hear his name called. Kiper has Love, meanwhile, going No. 4 overall to the Tennessee Titans.

Here are his explanations on his outlook for both players:

Mel Kiper on Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love

Will the Titans take the plunge? We haven’t seen a running back go this early since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 eight years ago, but Love has the goods to come off the board in the top five. And while the case could easily be made that Tennessee has other, more important holes to fill on its roster, it’d be a mistake to look at Love solely as a traditional running back. He’s a playmaker who can put a jolt in the Titans’ offense in the backfield with quarterback Cam Ward. Love will break free for home runs, he will haul in tough catches when flexed outside, and he will power over defenders to extend drives.

With both of the top edge rushers off the board, we could see a new No. 1 running back ahead of Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears and Michael Carter in Tennessee.

Mek Kiper on Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price

Seattle has to make every pick count, with four total selections (least in the league) and picking at the end of each round. I originally considered projecting Arizona to trade up into this spot simply because the Seahawks would welcome any additional draft capital, but I wasn’t convinced we’d actually get an in-division trade like that involving a quarterback pick. Instead, Seattle stays home and closes out Round 1 with our second running back off the board.

Kenneth Walker III signed in Kansas City, and Zach Charbonnet is working back from a torn ACL. Price might not have been the RB1 at Notre Dame, but he can be one in the NFL. He’s powerful and fast, averaging 6.0 yards per carry over his career and scoring 11 touchdowns last season.

• Love and Price are the top two running backs in Kiper’s mock. There isn’t another running back he predicts to go until Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr. at No. 49 overall to the Minnesota Vikings.

• There have only been four instances of running backs from the same school being selected in the first round of a draft. The most recent example is Darren McFadden and Felix Jones both coming out of Arkansas in 2008.

• Notre Dame will have four running backs drafted in the last five years once the Love and Price picks are official. The Irish had Kyren Williams come off the board in the fifth round in 2022 and Audric Estimé was a choice in the fifth round in 2024.

• Notre Dame should have busy second and third days of the draft, too, with plenty of other Fighting Irish prospects in the mix to hear their names called. That group includes offensive linemen Billy Schrauth and Aamil Wagner, tight end Eli Raridon and wide receivers Malachi Fields and Will Pauling.