Where Notre Dame women's basketball finished in final AP Top 25 of 2025-26 season
The Associated Press Poll was foreign to Notre Dame women’s basketball for a large chunk of the 2025-26 season, but the Fighting Irish finished with a flurry and ascended all the way into the top 10.
Notre Dame’s final AP Top 25 ranking, per Monday’s poll, is No. 9.
That’s the best end-of-season ranking of the six-year Niele Ivey era and one spot better than Notre Dame’s final figure of No. 10 a year ago at the conclusion of a season in which the Irish were the No. 1 team in the country for a week in February. They crashed out in the postseason, losing in the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive year.
Notre Dame’s highest ranking this season was its finishing mark — No. 9. The Irish started the season ranked No. 15 but dropped quickly after losing to Michigan by 39 points in mid-November. Another defeat vs. Ole Miss in December and a 3-6 stretch in January took Notre Dame out of the poll altogether until a late-season surge in February.
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The Irish were No. 22 in the AP Poll that preceded the NCAA Tournament. Then they went on a run to the Elite Eight, knocking off 3 seed Ohio State and 2 seed Vanderbilt. It was the first Elite Eight berth of Ivey’s tenure and Notre Dame’s first as a program since losing in the national championship game in 2019. ND was rewarded with its top-10 finish.
No. 1 overall seed UConn beat Notre Dame, 70-52, in the Elite Eight. It’s possible Hannah Hidalgo is the only player who appeared in that game for the Irish who will be on the 2026-27 roster. Cassandre Prosper and KK Bransford have pending decisions to make in regard to whether they’ll exercise a fifth year of eligibility in South Bend.
Here is the final AP Top 25 of the women’s basketball season, via ESPN.
AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll: Notre Dame No. 9
First-place votes in parentheses
|Team
|Rec.
|LW
|1. UCLA (31)
|37-1
|2
|2. South Carolina
|36-4
|4
|3. UConn
|38-1
|1
|4. Texas
|35-4
|3
|5. Duke
|27-9
|8
|6. TCU
|32-6
|14
|7. Michigan
|28-7
|9
|8. LSU
|29-6
|5
|9. Notre Dame
|25-11
|22
|10. Vanderbilt
|29-5
|6
|11. Louisville
|29-8
|13
|12. Oklahoma
|26-8
|10
|13. North Carolina
|28-8
|15
|14. Kentucky
|25-11
|16
|15. Minnesota
|24-9
|18
|16. Iowa
|27-7
|7
|17. Ohio State
|27-8
|12
|18. West Virginia
|28-7
|11
|19. Virginia
|22-12
|–
|20. Maryland
|24-9
|17
|21. Mississippi
|24-12
|19
|22. Michigan State
|23-9
|20
|23. Baylor
|25-9
|21
|24. Alabama
|24-11
|–
|25. Washington
|22-11
|–