Where Notre Dame women's basketball finished in final AP Top 25 of 2025-26 season

The Associated Press Poll was foreign to Notre Dame women’s basketball for a large chunk of the 2025-26 season, but the Fighting Irish finished with a flurry and ascended all the way into the top 10.

Notre Dame’s final AP Top 25 ranking, per Monday’s poll, is No. 9.

That’s the best end-of-season ranking of the six-year Niele Ivey era and one spot better than Notre Dame’s final figure of No. 10 a year ago at the conclusion of a season in which the Irish were the No. 1 team in the country for a week in February. They crashed out in the postseason, losing in the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive year.

Notre Dame’s highest ranking this season was its finishing mark — No. 9. The Irish started the season ranked No. 15 but dropped quickly after losing to Michigan by 39 points in mid-November. Another defeat vs. Ole Miss in December and a 3-6 stretch in January took Notre Dame out of the poll altogether until a late-season surge in February.

The Irish were No. 22 in the AP Poll that preceded the NCAA Tournament. Then they went on a run to the Elite Eight, knocking off 3 seed Ohio State and 2 seed Vanderbilt. It was the first Elite Eight berth of Ivey’s tenure and Notre Dame’s first as a program since losing in the national championship game in 2019. ND was rewarded with its top-10 finish.

No. 1 overall seed UConn beat Notre Dame, 70-52, in the Elite Eight. It’s possible Hannah Hidalgo is the only player who appeared in that game for the Irish who will be on the 2026-27 roster. Cassandre Prosper and KK Bransford have pending decisions to make in regard to whether they’ll exercise a fifth year of eligibility in South Bend.

Here is the final AP Top 25 of the women’s basketball season, via ESPN.

AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll: Notre Dame No. 9

First-place votes in parentheses