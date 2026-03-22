Who are Notre Dame's newest walk-ons? Irish add five to spring 2026 roster

Due to diminished numbers at multiple positions, Notre Dame turned to its student body for help.

The Irish added five players to their 2026 spring roster via walk-on tryouts: Running backs Kurtis Smith and Matt Williams, safeties Patrick Downes and Chase Young and tight end Kaleb Johnson.

Running back was Notre Dame’s greatest position of need as far as numbers were concerned this spring, with only two scholarship players available in a non-limited capacity. Redshirt freshman Nolan James Jr. and true freshman Jonaz Walton are full-go, junior Aneyas Williams (elbow) is limited and redshirt sophomore Kedren Young (knee) and true freshman Javian Osborne (wrist) are out.

“Yeah, we had to add some depth there, just to practice,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said. “We got a couple new guys that joined the team. We had a couple walk-ons join the team. We had tryouts, and they’ll help us in terms of numbers.”

Walk-on wide receiver Xavier Southall also moved to running back for at least the spring (per his dad, former Notre Dame safety Corny Southall). They’ll help the Irish work on every non-ball carrier of their run game, while keeping James and Walton relatively fresh.

“Those big guys up front and the wideouts blocking on the perimeter all contribute to success running the football,” Freeman said. “And so, okay, maybe we have a guy that might not be competing to be our starting running back carrying the ball. We can still evaluate and really improve those guys that will be blocking for the running back.

“The guys that are healthy, they’ll get plenty of opportunities, but we can’t kill them either. We can’t put so much load on those guys that they have diminishing returns. We have to be able to spread the workload, and one of the important things for us to do is to get a couple guys at least to give us reps, so we can practice and develop the depth of our team.”

At safety, Notre Dame has only five scholarship players available this spring. The sixth, redshirt freshman Brandon Logan, is currently playing baseball. The numbers at tight end are similar, but not quite as thin: Five scholarship players are available in the spring, as well as one walk-on (senior Henry Garrity). Five-star freshman Ian Premer will arrive in June.

Here are more details on each of Notre Dame’s five new walk-ons, as well as available high school highlights.

S Patrick Downes

Hometown: Delray Beach, Fla.

High school: North Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 204 pounds

Number: 30

High school graduation year: 2024

Highlights: Senior Season

RB Kurtis Smith

Hometown: South Beloit, Ill.

High school: Rockton (Ill.) Hononegah

Measurables: 5-foot-9, 187 pounds

Number: 37

High school graduation year: 2025

Highlights: 2024 Senior Season Highlights

RB Matt Williams

Hometown: Naperville, Ill.

High school: Naperville (Ill.) Neuqua Valley

Measurables: 5-foot-9, 195 pounds

Number: 46

High school graduation year: 2023

Highlights: Not found, but Williams plays on the Notre Dame rugby team as well.

S Chase Young

Hometown: Eagan, Minn.

High school: Mendota Heights (Minn.) Saint Thomas Academy

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 199 pounds

Number: 48

High school graduation year: 2025

Highlights: Chase Young Senior Season Highlights

TE Kaleb Johnson

Hometown: Mishawaka, Ind.

High school: Mishawaka (Ind.) Marian

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 241 pounds

Number: 86

High school graduation year: 2025

Highlights: Kaleb Johnson Senior Season