Who is Aaron Henry? Three things to know about new Notre Dame DBs coach

Notre Dame has its defensive backs coach: Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry. Henry replaces Mike Mickens, who left for the Baltimore Ravens after six transformative seasons in South Bend.

Here are three things to know about the new leader of Notre Dame’s secondary.

1. Henry developed multiple NFL defensive backs at Illinois, including a top-five pick

In five seasons as defensive backs coach with the Fighting Illini, Henry developed four NFL Draft picks: safeties Quan Martin, Sydney Brown and Kerby Joseph, as well as cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Witherspoon was drafted fifth overall by the Seattle Seahawks, whom he just helped reach Super Bowl LX as one of the NFL’s best corners.

At Illinois, Witherspoon was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, as well as Illinois’ first-ever consensus All-American defensive back. He joined Dick Butkus as the only Illinois players in program history to become a consensus All-American, a first-round pick and a Pro Bowler in a two-year span. To make matters more impressive for Henry, Witherspoon was a complete unknown as a recruit. His other offers included UAB, Troy and Southern Miss, among other Group of Five schools.

Joseph is Henry’s next-most-notable pupil, with 20 interceptions — including 9 in his first-team All-Pro 2024 season — in four years with the Detroit Lions. He’ll likely have one more Illinois alum in the NFL in 2027, too: Cornerback Xavier Scott, who chose to return to Illinois for the 2026 season. Scott was a Thorpe Award semifinalist in 2024, but he endured an injury-plagued 2025.

2. Henry was a catalyst behind Illinois’ defensive renaissance

Under defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, Illinois improved from the No. 97 scoring defense to the No. 1 scoring defense in college football in just two seasons. Henry was the Fighting Illini’s defensive backs coach at the time, and he was promoted to defensive coordinator when Walters took the Purdue head coaching job.

In 2022, when Illinois led the country with just 12.8 points against per game, the Illini allowed just 5.4 passing yards per attempt (second in the nation). They also intercepted 24 passes that season, which was No. 1 in college football, by far, and they led the country in pass efficiency defense at 92.64.

Illinois took a step back down to earth with Henry as defensive coordinator, but as defensive backs coach, no one was more difficult to throw on than his Fighting Illini.

3. Notre Dame connection: Chris Ash

Notre Dame is giving Ash, entering his second year as defensive coordinator, free reign to reshape the defensive coaching staff.

Much like defensive line coach Charlie Partridge, Henry’s history with Ash is extensive. He played for Ash at Wisconsin from 2010-11, and he coached for Ash at Rutgers in 2016. He just missed Ash at Arkansas from 2014-15, where he served as a graduate assistant under head coach Bret Bielema. Bielema, of course, was Henry’s boss at Illinois.

Playing under Ash at Wisconsin, Henry was a first-team All-Big Ten safety in 2011. He totaled 67 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and 4 interceptions, along with 4 additional pass breakups. The Immokalee, Florida native was a quarterfinalist for the LOTT IMPACT Trophy that season as well.

Henry’s time with Ash clearly resonated with him, enough to leave a coordinator job for a position coach role at Notre Dame.