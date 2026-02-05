Who is Brian Jean-Mary? Three things to know about next Notre Dame LBs coach

Brian Jean-Mary doesn’t have previous coaching experience working alongside Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman or defensive coordinator Chris Ash, but he does have a tie to legendary Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz.

Jean-Mary was a graduate assistant at South Carolina for two seasons (2001-02) during Holtz’s six-season tenure as South Carolina’s head coach. Now Jean-Mary, who is expected to be hired as Notre Dame’s next linebackers coach, will try to help bring the Irish their first national championship since 1988 when Holtz was the head coach.

Here are three things to know about Jean-Mary.

1. Jean-Mary’s list of NFL products is notable but less frequent in recent years

The first linebacker Jean-Mary coached who was selected in the NFL Draft was Georgia Tech’s Gerris Wilkinson, who was selected in the third round of the 2006 draft by the New York Giants. Five more linebackers coached by Jean-Mary have been selected in the NFL Draft since then, but only two have been drafted since 2019.

Jean-Mary’s early string of linebacker draftees also includes Georgia Tech’s Philip Wheeler (2008, third round), Louisville’s Preston Brown (2014, third round), Louisville’s Deiontrez Mount (2015, sixth round) and Texas’ Jordan Hicks (2015, third round) and Malik Jefferson (2018, third round). Hicks, who Jean-Mary coached for Hicks’ final season at Texas, is arguably Jean-Mary’s most productive former player in the NFL. Hicks won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him in 2015, and played 10 seasons with four teams before retiring prior to the 2025 season.

The last two draft picks Jean-Mary coached as college linebackers played for him at Michigan in 2020. That was Cameron McGrone’s final season at Michigan, and he became a fifth-round pick in 2021. It was also Michael Barrett’s first season as a starter. Barrett was eventually drafted in 2024 in the seventh round.

The above list of NFL draftees for Jean-Mary doesn’t include Louisville defensive end Marcus Smith, who played linebacker for Jean-Mary as a freshman in 2010 before switching to defensive end and eventually becoming a 2014 first-round pick or Georgia Tech linebacker Brandon Watts, who redshirted as a freshman in 2009 under Jean-Mary and eventually became a 2014 seventh-round pick.

Jean-Mary’s next NFL draftee will likely come from Michigan’s 2025 roster: edge defender Jaishawn Barham or linebacker Jimmy Rolder. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Barham as the No. 6 outside linebacker prospect for this year’s draft. Barham transferred to Michigan from Maryland, where he started 23 games in two seasons, prior to the 2024 season. Barham started all 13 games for Jean-Mary at Michigan in 2024 and tallied 66 tackles. Barham returned for the 2025 season, but he ended up playing more as an edge defender than a linebacker and totaled 32 tackles and 10.0 tackles for loss, including 4.0 sacks.

Rolder surged into a starting role for the first time as a true senior in 2025 and led the Wolverines with 73 tackles. Fellow 2025 starting linebacker Ernest Hausmann, a two-year starter under Jean-Mary and 2025 captain, announced his medical retirement from football after exhausting his eligibility with the Wolverines.

2. Jean-Mary has defensive coordinator experience

Jean-Mary’s coaching career followed head coach Charlie Strong for 10 years. Strong hired Jean-Mary during his head coaching stints at Louisville (2010-13), Texas (2014-16) and South Florida (2017-19). The two first worked together for two seasons starting in 2001 when Jean-Mary was a graduate assistant under Strong as South Carolina’s defensive coordinator.

Strong gave Jean-Mary the defensive coordinator role at South Florida in 2017.

“Brian has been a big part of assembling and coaching some of the best defenses in college football over the last 14 years and is ready for the next step to defensive coordinator,” Strong said at the time. “He has recruited, coached and mentored numerous all-conference and future NFL players and I’m excited for him to work with our student-athletes at South Florida.”

The defense made a drastic improvement when Strong and Jean-Mary arrived at USF. The previous season, the Bulls ranked No. 92 in scoring defense (31.6 points per game) and No. 120 in total defense (482.0 yards allowed per game). The 2017 defense improved to the No. 41 scoring defense (23.5) and No. 37 total defense (359.8). The Bulls had the No. 8 team passing efficiency defense (110.53) and No. 21 rushing defense (126.9 yards allowed per game) in 2017.

That jump in success proved to be unsustainable. South Florida’s 2018 team finished No. 95 in scoring defense (32.0) and No. 104 in total defense (446.6). The defense was closer to the middle of the pack in 2019 at No. 75 in scoring (28.9) and No. 71 in total yards (398.1). Strong’s staff was fired following the 2019 season.

3. His recruiting résumé includes a big win over Notre Dame

Jean-Mary’s recent recruiting résumé isn’t particularly overwhelming. In the last six recruiting cycles he’s been part of at Michigan (2021), Tennessee (2023-24) and Michigan again (2025-26), those programs have signed 14 recruits labeled as linebackers in the Rivals Industry database. Five of them were rated as four-star recruits. The rest were considered three-star recruits.

But one of those four-star recruits was a linebacker Notre Dame coveted for quite some time: Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng. The younger brother of former ND star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah signed with the Wolverines in the 2025 class. The Irish faded out of Owusu-Boateng’s recruitment late in the cycle. He played in seven games as a freshman with four tackles for the Wolverines.

The other Rivals Industry four-star linebackers Jean-Mary recruited in the last six cycles include Junior Colson and Jaydon Hood to Michigan in the 2021 class, Arion Carter to Tennessee in 2023 and Edwin Spillman to Tennessee in 2024. Colson was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Hood never became a regular starter in five seasons at Michigan. Spillman and Carter finished first and third, respectively, in tackles for Tennessee last season. Both will be back with the Volunteers this coming season.

The best linebacker recruiting stretch of Jean-Mary’s career came in the 2015-16 classes at Texas when he was also the program’s recruiting coordinator. The Longhorns signed six linebackers: five-star recruit Malik Jefferson (2015), four-star recruits Anthony Wheeler (2015), Cameron Townsend (2015), Cecil Cherry (4 stars) and Jeffery McCulloch (2016) and three-star recruit Demarco Boyd (2016). Most of their college careers played out after Jean-Mary left Texas, and only Jefferson became an NFL pick among the group.