Who is Charlie Partridge? Three things to know about new Notre Dame defensive line coach

Notre Dame has a new defensive line coach: Charlie Partridge, who held the same position with the Indianapolis Colts for the past two seasons. He replaces Al Washington, who will coach linebackers in South Bend after Max Bullough left for Michigan State.

Here are three things to know about the newest member of the Notre Dame coaching staff.

1. Partridge has worked with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Chris Ash — successfully — at multiple stops

Ash and Partridge first crossed paths at Drake, where they were both graduate assistants, in 1997. They reconnected at Wisconsin in 2010, and both of them followed head coach Bret Bielema to Arkansas in 2013.

Current NC State head coach Dave Doeren was on staff with both of them at Drake and Wisconsin, and he spoke about the impact they made as the Badgers went to the Rose Bowl in three-straight seasons, from 2010-12.

“Chris was our secondary coach, and we didn’t have one team rush for 100 yards in 12 games on us,” Doeren said before the Irish took on NC State in October. “And to do something like that, it’s got to be really coordinated. Him and Charlie Partridge and myself were on that staff together. Not that we deserve the credit. We had J.J. Watt wrecking shop up front.

“But he was always just so dialed in, Chris was. He’d go in and present all the formations and all the things they could do and the route concepts and the splits and the tendencies and protections. And he was just a great right hand to have because we’d sit in there and argue about things, too, and come out with the best solution. So, came up in the business with Chris and Charlie and two guys that I have really, really fond friendships with but the utmost respect for as football coaches.”

2. Partridge’s Pitt teams were known for getting after the quarterback

Partridge coached Pitt’s defensive line for seven seasons, from 2017-23. The Panthers finished top-three nationally in sacks in four of them, tying Clemson for the national lead with 46 in 2020.

Even more impressive, though: Only one of those Pitt teams had a player with more than 10 sacks in a single season. That was defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman in 2019. Partridge’s teams got after the passer in waves, interior defensive linemen often getting involved just as much the edge rushers.

Partridge’s Panthers teams were also extremely adept at penetrating the backfield against the run, finishing top-10 in tackles for loss three times and alone at No. 1 in 2020.

3. He has developed two NFL first-round picks — and neither were high-profile recruits

Doeren mentioned Watt, a future Hall-of-Famer who won three Defensive Player of the Year awards with the Houston Texans after being drafted 11th overall out of Wisconsin in 2011. Partridge also coached Calijah Kancey at Pittsburgh, and he became a unanimous All-American and was taken 19th overall in 2023 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The thing is, neither were highly touted recruits at all.

Kancey was the No. 829 player in the 2019 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. The highest anyone had him ranked nationally was at No. 47 among interior defensive linemen, and he grew into the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Watt, quite famously, walked on at Wisconsin after starting his college career as a two-star tight end at Central Michigan. He had 36.5 tackles for loss in two seasons with the Badgers, which is just absurdly dominant.

Other NFL standouts Partridge has coached include Trey Flowers at Arkansas and Trey Hendrickson at Florida Atlantic. Notre Dame’s new defensive line coach has a strong track record of player development.