Why Anaya Hardy left Louisville via transfer portal and what she sees for herself at Notre Dame

Why Anaya Hardy left Louisville via transfer portal and what she sees for herself at Notre Dameby: Tyler Horka1 hour agotbhorkaRead In AppLouisville Cardinals forward Anaya Hardy (9) drives during practice before the 2026 NCAA Women's March Madness basketball tournament at the KFC Yum Center In Louisville, Kentucky. March 20, 2026. (Photo by Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)Anaya Hardy left Louisville after two seasons. She's now at Notre Dame. This is how everything came to be via the transfer portal for Hardy.