Why California road trip was just what Notre Dame women's basketball needed

Why California road trip was just what Notre Dame women's basketball neededby: Tyler Horka25 minutes agotbhorkaRead In AppThe Notre Dame bench gives high-fives to junior Hannah Hidalgo (3) after checking out of the game during an NCAA women's college basketball game between Notre Dame and Akron Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)Notre Dame came because from California with the same number of wins as losses. But the ND is better for having made the excursion together. Here's why.