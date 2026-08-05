Why Chicago is becoming Notre Dame football’s kind of town all over again | Chat Transcript

Eric Hansen: Welcome to Notre Dame Football Live Chat, Training Camp Edition!

The first of the training camp practices kicks off Thursday morning at 9:45, and the media gets full access. So, we’ll have scads of coverage for you.

Now for some quick programming notes:

► Last July, Tyler James and I made the move to the On3 network and blueandgold.com and joined some amazing teammates. It’s proven to be a great move for us and, I believe, for our subscribers as well. And if you’re a potential first-time subscriber, we have an amazing limited time deal for fall camp. Get 75% off your first year with an annual subscription. That’s $30 (I did the math for you). With that, you get all of our premium content, plus all the value you get from a national team of writers and content creators, as well as access to every team site in the On3 network and a full year of The Athletic. Check it out at: https://www.on3.com/teams/notre-dame-fighting-irish/join/?utm_source=p…

► If you missed the last episode of our aspiring-to-be-viral Notre Dame Football YouTube show, Football Never Sleeps, what are you doing with your life? Seriously, the show keeps its shelf life long after the live presentation, so you can catch up now or later on our YouTube channel. We’ll be back next Monday for another presentation of Football Never Sleeps. And check out some great shows on the Blue & Gold YouTube channel as well, including the live Notre Dame Football Show, on Wednesday nights at 8 ET.

► The Third & Gold Podcast is available at all places where you find podcasts, as well as our YouTube Channel. We’ve been on hiatus for most of the summer, but we will make a return during August training camp and carry that out over the balance of the season.

As far as today’s chat …

PLEASE include your NAME and HOMETOWN along with your question(s).

Here are the rules:

Eric Hansen: Until someone puts an eye out, the “no drinking” rule will remain rescinded.

Eric Hansen: OK off we go …

Dan from Vernon Hills, Ill.: Eric, Really enjoy the chats. Your answers are very thorough and informative. Up until the last couple of years Notre Dame has not recruited very well in the Chicagoland area. Now things have changed. Was it because of a lack of talent, not emphasizing the area or something else? I know Tom Lemming has, at times in the past, wondered why Notre Dame didn’t recruit in Chicago more. And he didn’t know why.

Eric Hansen: Hi Dan, and thanks. Hope this answer lives up to that standard. There’s a few factors here in play. One is the talent and development going on in Chicago has hit a renaissance phase, and it’s showing up in the recruiting rankings as well as Notre Dame taken a bigger swipe at that talent. So many good high school coaches in the Chicago area, including Tom Zbikowski at St. Patrick High, has enhanced that talent base.

I think just as important is head coach Marcus Freeman’s and GM Mike Martin’s realization that Chicago has been undervalued for a while. They’re building some great relationships. And former ND football walk-on Peter Schivarelli, who has endowed the D-line coaching position at ND, has a presence in this as well. But it’s a smart move that just keeps kind of building on itself.

Larry From Topton, Pa.: Eric – Thanks for getting us through the long offseason, and I can’t wait for the season to start! I know you are not a big fan of hypotheticals, but I am hoping you will humor me on this one. Let’s assume that Marcus decides to scratch the NFL itch at the end of the upcoming season and he leaves ND. We know there is a currently unemployed very experienced coach available, whose first name starts with a B and the last with a K. On a scale of 100% to 0% (or less if you believe it is appropriate) given this hypothetical situation, what is the likelihood that BK would become the next ND head coach? Thanks Eric!!!!!

Eric Hansen: Larry, thank you. But I’ve got to ask … are you taking advantage of the rescinding of the “no drinking” rule? This is an easy hypothetical. Less than zero percent that happens.

Jeremy from Goshen, Ind.: How do you project which 6-7 wide receivers make the rotation and who’s the odd man out when Porter comes back?

Eric Hansen: Hi Jeremy. As I see it, there are four who are locks: Jordan Faison, Jaden Greathouse, Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter. So that leaves 10 scholarship WRs and lacrosse star Matt Jeffery battling for 2-3 spots. For me, Micah Gilbert has the inside track to be one of them, even if Porter is up to speed (as expected) by the season opener. Then the other 1 or 2 is going to be determined by what happens in the next couple of weeks on the practice field. It is wide open. If I had to pick, and I think you’ve asked for that, I’m going to roll with Cam Williams and Kaydon Finley. Devin Fitzgerald had a really strong spring and summer, but he is at a deep position (boundary). I love freshman Bubba Frazier’s raw speed. So even though the rotation might be 7, I think you’ll see more than 7 in some games.

Stanley B from Glen Allen, Va.: Greetings from the Chesapeake! If I recall correctly, when Joe Rudolph was hired, one of the first recruits he signed was.a 3 star lineman named Anthonie Knapp, for which he was ridiculed unmercifully by the fan base. As we now know, JR was spot on with that choice. My question is, “What did he see, and how were the evaluators so wrong in their assessment of Knapp?”

Eric Hansen: Hi Stanley, great memory on that one. I might be able to dig out a good quote for this when I convert this to a transcript later this afternoon. But here’s what I remember when I asked Joe Rudolph about Anthonie Knapp and why he believed in him. Rudoph actually had Knapp in a camp at Virginia Tech before he was hired to replace Harry Hiestand at ND. Knapp. who was being recruited by Va Tech, asked Rudolph if he’d still be interested in pursuing that arrangement at ND. Rudolph didn’t hesitate.

From working with Knapp at camp (and other players), he learns how coachable a player is, learns about his attention to detail, now important football is to him. He loved Knapp’s ability to pick up concepts and apply them. And I don’t think the recruiting analysts got to see those things. They saw a player who, as a high school junior/senior wasn’t impressively physically developed, didn’t have freaky length or athleticism, but he did have strength and smarts and he could move well. And guard really is the perfect spot for him, over tackle.

Len from the Jersey Shore: Hello Eric!!!!!!!!!!!!! I have two areas of concern for this season. Today I will ask about one. Over the last two seasons, a CFP final appearance in 2024 and a 2025 team worthy of a try, the O line had issues with getting short yardage. The team succeeded due to the runners IMO, with short yardage performances from the likes of Riley Leonard and Jeremiah Love. This team will go as far as their O line and D line will take them. Will the O line be stellar in short yardage? Will the D line stop short yardage and consistently get a pass rush?

Eric Hansen: Len!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! You are on your punctuation game today. I like the chances of Notre Dame not letting you down in either case. Getting more physical on the offensive line was a huge emphasis this offseason, and we’ve been seeing good progress in the spring and from intel reports this summer. Elevating Will Black to LT and moving Anthonie Knapp inside to guard was a huge move in that direction. So was shifting Guerby Lambert from guard to tackle. The other part of that is Aneyas Williams has a knack in short yardage, and, from everything I’m hearing, Kedren Young does too.

On the defense, the hiring of Charlie Partridge as D-line coach is already paying off big time in recruiting. I think you’ll see it pay off just as profoundly on the field this fall. ND has size, athleticism, depth and a guy who teaches technique at an elite level.

Paul from Gardnerville, Nev.: Hi Eric!!!, First time submitting a question, but a long-time chat reader. Let’s talk linebackers today, and for this question assume three are on the field at the same time and exclude anyone listed as out on the injury report. Who are the first three on the field and at what LB position? Who are the next three in the rotation regardless of position – understanding many of them can be interchangeable?

Eric Hansen: Paul!!!!! I love the exclamation point-comma combo. Well-played, and thanks for diving in with a question. So with regard to the injury report, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is in the limited (but not out) category for camp and he makes his way back from November ACL surgery. So I am going to plug him in, with the expectation he’ll be at or near 100 percent by Sept. 6. ND typically played two rather than three (and played nickel way more). Typically the starters were Drayk Bowen at MLB and Jaiden Ausberry at WLB. KVA only started one game.

I think at the start of the season, they’ll continue to roll with Bowen/Ausberry, but eventually switch to Bowen/KVA. The guys who would rotate in regularly with those three would be Jaylen Sneed and Madden Faraimo. If ND went to three, if you’re playing a team that plays a lot of 12 personnel, you might want to go with Sneed as the third starter. If you are playing a team that likes to spread you out, Faraimo probably makes the most sense. All five will play a lot. Keep in mind safety Luke Talich took some LB snaps in the spring as well and that could come into play.

Manny from San Pedro: Eric!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Football season is back baby!!!!!!!!!!!! Besides Miami, what is the trap game we have to worry about the most. With this schedule 10-2 will leave us on the outside again.

Eric Hansen: Manny!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The OG of the exclamation point! I think the two toughest games beyond Miami — and I’m not going out on a limb here — are Oct. 17 at BYU and the last home game of the season, Nov. 21 vs. SMU. If I had to pick a fourth. I’d say that Navy game in Foxborough the week before Miami is kind of trappy. … As far as 10-2, I can’t even imagine that without there being a wave of significant injuries. It would depend on who those losses were against and when in the season those happened.

Gabe from Walkerton, Ind.: Are there any sneaky position battles you will be watching this camp? For me I am interested in the backup safety positions and the rotation at running back- does coach Seider expand to 3 or play his usual 2? (Also, are you able to share how much Fall camp you will get to attend?)

Eric Hansen: Hi Gabe. The ones that involve starts and that are NOT sneaky are right guard (Sullivan Absher/Matty Augustine) and nickel (Christian Gray/Dallas Golden). Sneaky ones are at center. … Ashton Craig is still limited coming back from an ACL tear, and Joe Otting had a GREAT summer. RB rotation beyond Aneyas Willams/Nolan James Jr., WR rotation, which we talked about earlier, depth positions at DE and DT, and safety depth, as you mentioned. DJ McKinney still needs to win the field CB job, but that is the expectation. And backup QB isn’t a sneaky battle either, but it’s a very important one.

Robb from Edwardsburg. Mich.: Eric!!! Who is QB2 against Wisconsin and who is QB2 against Miami? I get the feeling that it is Jarrard in both cases as ND has to be prepping for LAC (life after Carr).

Eric Hansen: Robb!!! Here are my predictions on that: Noah Grubbs as No. 2 vs. Wisconsin, Teddy Jarrard No. 2 in November. That doesn’t mean that any of those guys have the inside track in the spring of 2027 to be No. 1, should Carr — as expected — go pro. But I really like Jarrard as the highest-ceiling guy. Where I’ll hedge a bit is that Grubbs is a wild card who consistently proved people wrong who underestimate him, but for me it’s still Jarrard.

Robb from Edwardsburg, Mich.: Eric, God forbid that CJ gets hurt at any point this year. If he does, is the balance of the team still capable of a playoff run with an inexperienced backup QB?

Eric Hansen: I think Notre Dame can get into the playoff with a backup QB. I think there’s enough talent around them. Winning playoff games would really be a tall task. Maybe one, yes. But winning a title would take a leap in consistency that I don’t think is realistic for a freshman backup.

Pogo from Madison: Love to see you doing these again, and the energy you feel following this team this year has got to be massive! My question is would there be a moment in the Wisconsin game where you feel there’s undeniable promise for this team to be the national champions? I ask as I remember watching Alabama/Saban destroying Clemson August 30th 2008 and distinctly remember watching their defense crush Clemson and saw their oline dominating in the run game and felt certain they would win a Championship or two within the next couple years. Seeing our lines dominate in Lambeau (I’m incredibly excited to be going there this year), especially the O-line against a solid Wisconsin defense, would give me that confidence in this year’s team.

Eric Hansen: Pogo, love having you and your cool name back. For me, and I wrote this as my column for the national championship game at the end of the 2024 season, that felt way more like the beginning of something than a bitter end. And here we are with the best roster Notre Dame has had in decades, with an elite coaching staff and recruiting and transfer portal additions also at an elite level. So, if not this year, it feels inevitable. But there are other really good, stacked programs right now, so it’s nowhere close to a slam dunk. But that was the moment I felt like ND was a legit, persistent title contender.

Marie from Atlanta: Hi Eric, I hope you’re having a fantastic week and thanks for hosting the chat. Notre Dame seems pretty strong across the board on both offense and defense, but if you had to pick one weakness on each side of the ball which position would it be and why?. Which single player on both offense and defense are you most excited to watch in the first practice? Which five freshman are most likely to impress this season? Any concern about an adjustment period Given all the new coaches on defense? As always, thanks for hosting the chat and all the great insights. Looking so forward to reading all about the first practice.

Eric Hansen: Hi Marie, busy and fantastic week. Glad to have some actual football practice to cover. … I wouldn’t call these weaknesses, but rather unknowns. For me it’s quarterback depth on offense and the nickel position on defense. Both could end up being very good, but there are questions to answer in camp and beyond. … Players most intrigued to watch tomorrow would be a massive list, but given that I get one on each side of the ball, I’m going to go with two players I haven’t seen yet — freshman TE Ian Premer, who’s gleaned glowing reviews this summer, a likely starter in Colorado transfer CB DJ McKinney. Remember, they won’t be in pads, so you’re looking at more speed, athleticism, movement that how they would handle contact.

Because of the transfer portal and larger scholarship counts, it’s less and less likely for true freshmen to make huge impacts en masse. But the three who will likely do so early and often are punter Jasper Scaife, DE Rodney Dunham and TE Ian Premer. There are a lot of guys in that next tier, so picking two out of that bucket, I’ll go with WR Kaydon Finley and S Joey O’Brien. Not really concerned about the new position coaches. I think changing coordinators and schemes is harder. Plus defensive coordinator Chris Ash has a history with both Charlie Partridge and Aaron Henry.

Tom F from Kennesaw, Ga.: Hi Eric!!!! Well, we finally made it to fall camp. Do you have any special workouts to get yourself ready for the upcoming season? Eat some spicy brats? Make sure your computer is fully charged? Has anyone told the media when the first scrimmage will be? Those were always the best practices to see where each player stood in competition with other players. I would guess not before 10-12 practices. What is the biggest unknown regarding the Wisconsin team? Something that might surprise us that first game. Given the “Leave no doubt” mantra I expect ND to play each game to the best of their ability at the time. I expect an aggressive team looking to dominate each opponent and improve each week. Is this realistic or am I drinking too much Kool-Aide??? Given the experienced playmakers on D, do you think we will have more or less take aways than 2025??Over/under 3.5 touchdowns by the special teams this year??? Thanks for all you do to keep us as informed as possible regarding ND football. Go Irish!!!!!

Eric Hansen: Hi Tom. Only special workout is the one I do year round, a two-mile walk every day and this time of year I generally do it out at Notre Dame. … As far as scrimmages. The media won’t be invited to those. Thursday’s practice is the only one with full access. We’ll have some partials coming up, but none with scrimmage periods built in. However, we’ll have intel from those who are invited to share. My best guess is that the significant one will be around Aug. 21.

Notre Dame’s staff has a lot of familiarity with Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell and some do with DC Mike Tressel and vice versa. Where the surprises can come is in personnel — the Badgers brought in more than 30 transfers, including a new QB. There’s also some new position coaches who could influence changes, especially on offense, after a 4-8 season. I think with an improved pass rush and an elite back seven, I think there will be more takeaways — the Irish ranked 21st nationally last season. I will go under on special teams TDs and I will probably be very wrong.

Ced Walker from Saginaw Michigan aka sagnasty Saginaw pride: do u think nifaue junior tuihalamaka will be back on the team ready to practice Saturday how many true freshmen will play this season Im ready for Aug 6 10 am practice God Bless This Football Team here come the irish trust the process the golden standard rally we are nd God country go irish love thee notre dame our mother pray for us

Eric Hansen: Hi Ced. I think there’s momentum for Junior Tuihakamaka to take advantage of a recent court ruling to come back for a fifth year, and there is a roster spot for him. I wouldn’t expect him to practice on Thursday.

Aaron from Washington, D.C.: Hi Eric, thanks for the chat today. Given the breadth of new faces and position shifts on offense, is there a chance that the offense struggles early in the year and why/why not? The line usually takes time to coalesce and the loss of the lethal homerun threat at running back seem like they could be real factors. Is there any reason to believe that the defense will struggle early like they did last year? Finally, the Rice game seems eerily similar to Northern Illinois two years ago. Are there legitimate concerns with that one?

Eric Hansen: Hi Aaron. Among the reasons why I wouldn’t expect struggles on offense if everyone is healthy, is 1) not only does Notre Dame have a returning starter at QB for the first time since 2020, the Irish have a returning starter at QB who was fifth in the nation in pass efficiency last season and had an incredible offseason. 2) ND has its offensive coordinator returning from an Irish offense that was the highest-scoring since its 1912 team, so there’s lot of continuity in scheme, terminology, etc. 3) There’s a lot of talent and depth. So no, I don’t expect a struggle there. I also don’t believe the defense will struggle. And the Rice game? No, I don’t see that as Northern Illinois 2.0. Different Irish team. Different dynamic. Different version of Marcus Freeman too.

Jim from Rochester, N.Y.: Eric, I have been following your coverage on ND football since you started at the Tribune. You’re undoubtedly the best in the business!!!!!!!! (I saved the exclamation points for their appropriate place). My question is a simple one. In all that has been said and written about CJ Carr, I have yet to hear what the CJ stands for. Could you enlighten me on that? Thanks!

Eric Hansen: Jim!!!!! Wow, thanks for the hype. I love it. But your question isn’t simple, because there are so many levels to this. But I will try to boil it down for you. It’s a very good question. I wrote about this in a story I did for our summer preview magazine. What CJ Carr stands for is taking nothing for granted. And that comes from having lost his little brother, Chad, to a brain tumor in 2015. So he doesn’t take opportunities for granted, challenges for granted, his talent for granted. He makes the most out of every day. And it shows up in so many ways.

Matt from Austin: Hi Eric. It’s great to be back with you. I hope you and your family are well! Two items. First, with all the positive hype that ND is getting in this preseason, what do you see as three potential weaknesses that could trip up our team this year? Secondly, I know that KVA has been given a clean bill of health. Have you seen much of him and I’d like your assessment of how he looks. OK, a third, if that’s allowed. What do you make of the USC resumption and does that either program more than the other? Thanks so much Eric!!!!

Eric Hansen: Hi Matt, great to have you too. You’ll have to keep my former teammate, Tyler Horka, company there in Austin. Horka started his new job with On3’s Inside Texas site earlier this week. … I might have already answered the weaknesses, and they would all be injury-related. And yet at most positions this team is extremely deep. So there are no obvious doomsday scenarios. .. I will give you my assessment of KVA after I see him Thursday for the first time actually doing drills. BUT, I got great intel in the summer, and wrote about it, about how good he was moving around. … I love that the USC series is coming back, even though we have to wait for a while. I think both programs benefit from the resumption, and so does college football as a whole.

Dan, Granger, Ind.: Are you media folks going to get a guided tour of the new Shields Football Facility before the first game?

Eric Hansen: Hi Dan. Yes, but I don’t know the exact date yet. I can’t wait to see if a “media appreciation lounge” was included in the floorplan.

Mike from McLean: This is question about LBer Henderson. I realize he canceled his visit to ND once he committed to A&M. I get that… However, does anyone know how many times he may have visited ND in the past before?

Eric Hansen: I used a text-a-friend lifeline to tap colleague Mike Singer’s knowledge, and he informed me that five-star linebacker prospect Kaden Henderson visited Notre Dame twice during his recruiting process.

Brendan from Yonkers: Given the likely departure of starting linebackers at the end of this season, the abundance of D linemen, and his difficulty adding weight, is it out of the question to see Loghan Thomas switch positions to LB?

Berk from Millington (Memphis). Hey Eric, I have been waiting the last few weeks to ask you this question that is bugging the HELL out of me and hoping you may be able to answer or at least shed some light on it for me. We are going into year 3 for Logan Thomas and all I hear is how he can’t add weight and this and that. My question is, If he flashes as a pass rusher and on special teams (means he can run and tackle), why not position change him to a hybrid LB (similar to OSU Arvell Reese) moving forward? I know LB is loaded this year and be hard to see much of the field except in some sub packages but moving forward may be the best move for him. As always you are the best and do such a great job! Thanks for the insight and countdown to 9/6/26 IS ON! LFG…IRISH!!!!!

Eric Hansen: I grouped these two questions together, since they are looking for similar answers. And thanks to you both!! We’ll see where Loghan Thomas is with his weight when we get an updated roster Thursday (or at least that’s the expectation). But the most recent roster release had him at 215 pounds on a 6-3 frame. Yes, there’s a possibility Madden Faraimo will be the only member of the five-man rotation back next season. But there are some good young linebackers developing, and ND could also add from the portal at that position for the first time. I’m not sure Thomas is a fit at linebacker, beyond his size. He has played four coverage snaps in his career. He could be a niche package linebacker, but I would think ND would want someone with a wider skill set to play against today’s offenses. Great thought and question, though.

Glenn from Santa Monica, Calif.: Us fans typically watch CFB on TV by watching where the ball is and flows. How do you watch a game and why?

Eric Hansen: Hi Glenn. Some of it depends on the game, and on the circumstances within a game. I tend to watch the ball most of the time. But, for instance, in last year’s ND-USC game I wanted to focus at times on the battle between USC slot receiver Makai Lemon and ND’s All-America CB, Leonard Moore, matched up against him playing nickel. There are times I’ll focus on a particular offensive lineman in a matchup in a series of downs, or the same thing on defense. I can always watch the instant replay of where the ball goes. I can’t always see those matchups on replay.

Bob Sypolt: I would like to know how well the offensive line is progressing including the TE.

Eric Hansen: They had a very good summer, including the tight ends. And some of the physicality ND lacked in short yardage is back with the emergence of James Flanigan at tight end and the re-emergence of Cooper Flanagan at tight end. If you’d like more depth, I wrote about this at length earlier this week: Setting the offensive agenda in Notre Dame training camp: O-line remains front and center

JJ from Bushwood CC (New Jersey): Ahoy Eric!!! I hope the frescas are keeping you cool this summer… It seems like the consensus is that the offense will be carried by Carr and the passing game this year, even if there are a lot of unknowns in the receiving corps outside of Faison. I know you like math problems about as much as the lawyers I work with, but bear with me… Do you think it’s more likely that ND has it’s first 1,000 yard receiver in some time, or that four different players rack up more than 500 receiving yards? And who are the most likely candidates? Thanks!

Eric Hansen: JJ, how would you like to come and mow my lawn? Hmmmm? Hmmmmm? I think the second part of that math problem is likely more accurate, because they will create opportunities for each other and force tough decisions for opposing defensive coordinators on where they want to commit their resources. But the four who could all eclipse 500 receiving yards are Jordan Faison, Jaden Greathouse, Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter, and I think there will be times where you will see all four together.

Mike AKA “Mo” from Maumee, Ohio: Eric!!^^!!! I’ve been lurking for several months- haven’t had any questions worth asking. But I am curious about your thoughts of 2027 QB commit “Champ” Monds IV. Before he reclassified from 2028 to 2027, he was the #2 ranked player and the #1 QB of that class. If Carr is the Gold Standard, how do you see Monds’ skill set (so far) compared to Carr’s? Given that Monds was injured much of his soph season (I think), is it too soon to put him on a pedestal, based on that class of 2028 ranking? Thanks!!

Eric Hansen: Mike/Mo (secret punctuation handshake) !!^!! Welcome back. Champ Monds brings a running dimension that CJ Carr does not have. Not that VJ is immobile. It’s just a different skill set. Monds has elite arm talent as well. Notre Dame believes he has the potential to develop into a QB who can operate at a high level in the pre-snap chess game, something CJ Carr is miles ahead of most other QBs at ND and a lot of other places.

Irishcajun: if the SEC again doesn’t even make it to the National Championship game then I think it’s time to finally admit that the SEC teams are good but not the superior league we were all brainwashed to believe.

Eric Hansen: That’s not a question or a manifesto, so I will let it stand.

Ed from Sayville NY: Hi Eric. So your recent reference to St. Viator College has sent me down the rabbit hole. Did you know that St. Viator athletic teams were known as the Shamrocks, and also as the Irish? Obscure for sure, but fun nonetheless.

Eric Hansen: Ed, thank you for the research. I did not know that. You can be my intern this week if you are willing?

Ryan from Frankfort, Ill.: Good afternoon Eric. With camp starting tomorrow when will see who is named captains my guess is CJ Carr Anthonie Knapp Leonard Moore Adon Shuler and Drayk Bowen GO IRISH ☘️☘️🏈🏈

Eric Hansen: Hi Ryan, not sure when the announcement will come, but I think that’s a really good stab at who’s very much in the running.

James Placitas, New Mexico: Dear Eric, thanks for the exciting overture to the new season. Each year Notre Dame welcomes a wonderful scholar/All American Who fits that description on Notre Dame’s football Roster?

Eric Hansen: Hi James. There are so many choices here, which is one reason why the Irish are a top 5 preseason team. Leonard Moore already has that distinction. And I believe the Irish will have more than one this year. But I will single out Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Brauntae Johnson.

RK from Minnesota: Looking forward to the book. What are the three things that you hope to see during the preseason campaign? Also, will you be surprised if Williams and Young become Love and Price Part Deux?

Eric Hansen: Hi RK, thanks for the plug on the book Blue & Gold has coming out, called The Gold Standard. I’ll provide some info on who to get it in the transcript. … To your question, I think the three things Marcus Freeman would like to see this preseason is a clear and viable No. 2 QB option emerge, more than one strong options at nickel. And continue healing for OL Charles Jagusah, who will miss training camp. … As far as the RBs, I think ND’s running attack will be better than a lot of people are expecting, and I think it likely will go three deep this year.

Don in Scottsdale, AZ: Eric, Hope all is well. All seems pretty darn good for ND this summer and fall. It seems like the only vulnerable spot is backup to Carr. Is the team as strong as I think it is or am I projecting my enthusiasm. This team appears to be able to go deep and maybe all the way. Am I seeing this correctly?

Eric Hansen: Hi Don. I not only think it’s deep, I think it’s a team that put a lot of thought and hard work into showing its full potential early in the season and then continuing to push that ceiling, rather than one that struggled a bit early, then found its stride later.

Matt from Muscatine: Hi Eric! How do you view arguments about needing to consider strength of schedule more for the CFP in light of Indiana dropping ND and Texas considering it? Last year, Alabama was given the benefit of the doubt based, in part, on SOS, while Texas Tech had a very weak schedule. Both teams were exposed. Thoughts?

Eric Hansen: Hi Matt! I think the CFP selection committee needs to be given that directive. If I were in charge, this would be a point of emphasis. It certainly weighs into how I vote for teams in the AP poll.

Jon C from Bellaire, Ohio: Hi Eric – thank you, as always, for taking the time to answer these questions. I feel like there is no time of the year where there is more anticipation than the days prior to camp starting. I’ve noticed you’ve mentioned Ian Premer a couple times in the chat. Its almost a foregone conclusion he’s going to be a contributor, it seems. Is that a reflection of TE depth or his talent?

Eric Hansen: Hi Jon. It’s his talent. Notre Dame has six tight ends on the roster. All but fellow freshman Preston Fryzel have more experience than him. In talking to sources this summer, they were blown away, and Marcus Freeman said something similar on the record when we spoke to him in late July.

Ed from Sayville, N.Y.: Hi Eric, I’m willing to intern. What time do we observe practice tomorrow?

Eric Hansen: 9:45 a.m., and please bring us both a coffee!

Patrick from Boulder: ERIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!….!!!!!!!….!!!!! Three questions for you this morning. With the recent court ruling regarding eligibility, is ND exploring any roster additions? I believe I saw something about Junior Tuihalamaka potentially being in the mix – is that true and are there any others? Also, of the underclassmen RBs, who do you see making the biggest impact this season? Thanks as always for these chats!

Eric Hansen: Patrick !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!&^%$## … Junior Tuihalamaka is the only one I am hearing, and it’s not a done deal. So stay tuned. All of the running backs are underclassmen, so that’s an easy one. Did you mean true freshmen? Of those two, I would say Jonaz Walton is the more likely early contributor.

Gabe from Walkerton, Ind.: It seems over this offseason, ND has lost the media battle in that while USC clearly backed out, USC was able to convince a large portion of people it was ND’s fault along with the whole Pete B. and ACC irreparable damage that turned to nothing. Do you think this is something or nothing?

Eric Hansen: Nothing. What ND does on the field this year matters more than any of that stuff.

Bob in Bermuda: Although happy that the USC game is back in 2030…it does appear to be a knee bender with ND saying okay to week 1 in 2030 and 2031…plus in the first three weeks in 32 and 33…which could also be week 1. No one had mentioned that and now Lincoln R can toot his horn and say that we offered than from the start.

Eric Hansen: Who cares? It’s back. And it took Indiana cancelling its series to create the opening.

Paul from FL: So IU can just cancel, no penalties? USC same deal?

Eric Hansen: USC didn’t get out of a contract. It simply was not renewed when it came to the end of the latest one. Not sure ND wanted to fight IU cancelling, because it benefitted ND.

Dave P. Toms River,NJ: Would you be able to go more in-depth on Jack’s magic sofa? Thanks

Eric Hansen: THAT is the question of the day. I laughed so hard, my sides hurt. Maybe over a beer, we can discuss!

Eric Hansen: OK, I didn’t make it through the entire question portal, but I’ve got more assignments beckoning. Thanks for all the great questions. We are back in weekly mode and in almost every instance we will be doing these on Wednesdays at noon ET. THE EXCEPTION comes next week. Because of a coverage conflict, the next live chat will be THURSDAY, Aug. 13 at noon ET. See you then.