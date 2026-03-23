Skip to main content
Notre Dame
Join Now

Why fifth of five consecutive Sweet 16 appearances is Notre Dame's sweetest

IMG_9992by: Tyler Horka17 minutes agotbhorka
nd (12)
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrate their 83-73 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes during the NCAA women's basketball tournament second round game at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus on March 23, 2026. (Photo by Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Notre Dame is in the Sweet 16 for the fifth consecutive time. This appearance tastes even sweeter than the others for the Irish. Here's why.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Blue and Gold
+
+
One subscription: The best Notre Dame Fighting Irish coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.