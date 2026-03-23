Why fifth of five consecutive Sweet 16 appearances is Notre Dame's sweetest

Why fifth of five consecutive Sweet 16 appearances is Notre Dame's sweetestby: Tyler Horka17 minutes agotbhorkaRead In AppThe Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrate their 83-73 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes during the NCAA women's basketball tournament second round game at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus on March 23, 2026. (Photo by Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)Notre Dame is in the Sweet 16 for the fifth consecutive time. This appearance tastes even sweeter than the others for the Irish. Here's why.