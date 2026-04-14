Why Notre Dame slipped a spot in ESPN's way-too-early 2026 college football rankings

ESPN’s Heather Dinich was on site at Notre Dame last week to take in a practice and write a piece on the Fighting Irish. She was at Indiana later in the week to do the same.

So, the outlet has seen first-hand what the top two teams in the Hoosier State, including the defending national champions whose mascot is synonymous with the state itself’s nickname, has to offer.

Apparently, it’s not as much as previously pondered.

Both Notre Dame and Indiana fell in ESPN’s mid-spring edition of the way-too-early 2026 college football rankings. The Fighting Irish are now No. 4, slipping a spot from No. 3. Indiana went all the way down to No. 6 from No. 1 in the rankings released immediately after it was crowned national champion in late January.

Here is a full look at ESPN’s latest way-too-early rankings plus reasoning from Mark Schlabach for why the Irish are checking in at No. 4. Where the teams were ranked by ESPN in January is in parenthesis.

1. Ohio State (6)

2. Oregon (5)

3. Georgia (4)

4. Notre Dame (3)

5. Texas (2)

6. Indiana (1)

7. Miami (8)

8. Texas Tech (7)

9. Ole Miss (9)

10. Texas A&M (10)

11. LSU (15)

12. BYU (11)

13. Oklahoma (12)

14. Michigan (18)

15. Penn State (22)

16. Alabama (21)

17. Washington (19)

18. Utah (25)

19. Iowa (16)

20. USC (13)

21. Louisville (14)

22. SMU (17)

23. TCU (20)

24. Houston (NR)

25. Tennessee (24)

ESPN’s thoughts on 2026 Notre Dame, from Mark Schlabach

Key players lost: RB Jeremiyah Love, RB Jadarian Price, WR Malachi Fields, TE Eli Raridon, OT Aamil Wagner, S Jalen Stroman

Key additions: DT Francis Brewu (Pittsburgh), DL Keon Keeley (Alabama), CB Jayden Sanders (Michigan), CB DJ McKinney (Colorado), WR Quincy Porter (Ohio State), WR Mylan Graham (Ohio State), K Spencer Porath (Purdue), DL Tionne Gray (Oregon)

2026 outlook: After being left out of the CFP, the Fighting Irish should be right back in the mix in 2026. There’s no question the Irish will miss Love and Price, who combined to run for 2,046 yards with 29 touchdowns last season. Aneyas Williams, who averaged 9.3 yards per carry, is the heir apparent. Quarterback CJ Carr should be even better in his second season as a starter, especially if the Irish can get Graham and Porter going, and Jaden Greathouse returns from a hamstring injury. Nine of the defense’s top 10 tacklers are back from 2025. Notre Dame figures to be heavily favored in all but two games — home against Miami and at BYU.

Blue & Gold’s quick reaction

Reading Schlabach’s outlook for Notre Dame, it’s obvious he thinks the Irish are going to be really good even without Love and Price. So the Irish moving down from No. 3 to No. 4 in ESPN’s latest rankings projections has more to do with the teams that moved ahead of the Irish — Ohio State, Oregon and Georgia — and less to do with Notre Dame itself.

That’s OK. Those are teams that have routinely been there in the end — in the mix in the late stages of the College Football Playoff, that is — and odds are if the Irish are to make it back to the national championship for the second time in three seasons, let alone win it all this time, they’re going to need to beat a couple of those teams. Or a couple of the teams immediately behind them in the rankings, Texas and Indiana. Maybe even Texas Tech, Ole Miss and Texas A&M — CFP qualifiers a season ago and the teams rounding out ESPN’s top 10.

The bigger takeaway is the half dozen teams at the top plus reigning national runner-up Miami at No. 7 are the class of college football right now. Notre Dame, though it has a strong case to be No. 1 heading into the upcoming season, should feel fine with being viewed as a team right in the mix with the programs that have ruled the sport of late. There will be time to prove the Irish deserve to slot in even higher than No. 4, but that time is not now. It’s coming in the fall.