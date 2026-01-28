Why Notre Dame women's basketball isn't panicking at the painted picture despite recent unsatisfactory results

Why Notre Dame women's basketball isn't panicking at the painted picture despite recent unsatisfactory resultsby: Tyler Horka1 hour agotbhorkaRead In AppNotre Dame guard Vanessa de Jesus (2) looks for an open teammate during a NCAA women's basketball game against No. 10 Louisville at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in South Bend. (Photo by MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)Notre Dame is square in the middle of the ACC standings. A late-season push toward the top is still on the minds of the Fighting Irish.